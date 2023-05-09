MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST GETS INSPIRED BY INDIA'S SPLENDORS WITH SATINDER CHAWLA

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring entrepreneur Satinder Chawla on May 9, 2023.

In surveying India’s rich architectural history, Satinder Chawla took inspiration from the incredible craftsmanship of the materials and introduced high-end wood flooring to meet the modern design sensibilities of India’s 21st-century renaissance. (PRNewswire)

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Inspired by India's rich architectural history, Satinder Chawla introduced high-end wood flooring to meet the modern design sensibilities of India's 21st century renaissance—and in the process, became a trendsetter in the industry.

ABOUT SATINDER CHAWLA

Growing up in New Delhi, India, Satinder Chawla developed an enduring passion for good design. As India rapidly rose to become one of the 21st century's foremost technology centers, he saw an opportunity to introduce a modern aesthetic to the interior design of the nation's building boom. In turn, he started his own wood-flooring business. Drawing inspiration from the incredible architectural history of his country, he focused on bringing to India the best flooring materials the world had to offer. Traveling extensively throughout Europe, Satinder acquired the highest-quality wood products available, building his company into one of the premier flooring companies and helping to establish new design trends in his homeland.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

