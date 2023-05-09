The National Council launches CDL training program

Aimed at helping formerly incarcerated people find careers in the trucking industry.

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, Families for Justice as Healing, and Inside the Sun proudly announce a partnership offering free pre-CDL training for Boston residents interested in pursuing a career in the trucking industry.

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (PRNewsfoto/The National Council for Incarcerated and Formally Incarcerated Women and Girls) (PRNewswire)

We aim to build out the Reimagining Communities national network, working w/ local sister-led organizations. - A. James

The program will take place on Tuesday evenings for five weeks at the Families for Justice as Healing offices at 100R Warren Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119, in July 2023.

Participants will receive comprehensive instruction and hands-on training from experienced instructors and compensation for participating. In addition, after completing the five-week program, participants will have their full tuition covered at Parker Professional Driving School, ensuring that students are fully equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to obtain their commercial driver's license.

"This is a growing pilot program and part of The National Council's Reimagining Communities infrastructure. All people need to have the opportunity of employment that provides competitive wages to provide a quality life for themselves, families, and communities." – Sashi James, Director of Reimagining Communities, The National Council.

Before the start of the program, there are three listening sessions at 5:30 PM:

May 12th, 2023

June 6th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Community members will learn more about the pre-CDL course during the listening sessions. Anyone interested is encouraged to join. For information, visit www.reimaginingcommunities.us.

With the high demand for qualified truck drivers, this is a valuable opportunity for community members, including those formerly incarcerated, looking to jumpstart their careers in this growing field.

Designed by formerly incarcerated women, the Reimagining Communities infrastructure works to end the incarceration of women and girls and provide vital resources to communities to combat the transgressions that lead to incarceration.

About The National Council:

Founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in federal prison in Danbury, CT. The National Council organizes against the incarceration of women globally. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us .

