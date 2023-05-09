Redwood Empire Whiskey Announces Second Release of Cask Strength Expressions

The limited-edition release includes uncut and unfiltered expressions of Pipe Dream, Emerald Giant and Lost Monarch

GRATON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey, a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, doubles down with its second allocation of cask strength whiskey. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural release in October 2022, the brand has increased its volumes of uncut and unfiltered expressions.

These limited-edition, straight-from-the-barrel cask strength offerings have been highly praised by both the press and consumers. In just seven months, each of Redwood Empire's cask strength whiskeys have received awards from L.A. Spirits Awards and Tag Global Spirits Awards, as well as notable ratings of at least 91 points from both Whisky Advocate and The Tasting Panel.

"Cask strength represents the best of what spirits have to offer," says head distiller, Lauren Patz. "Buying whiskey at cask strength empowers drinkers to explore the breadth that the spirit provides."

Redwood Empire Whiskey's cask strength range includes three full, undiluted and unfiltered expressions of the brand's existing offerings: Pipe Dream Bourbon, Emerald Giant Rye, and Lost Monarch, a whiskey blend of Bourbon and Rye. Each expression has its own unique tasting notes. The Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon (116.8 proof) has a rich and complex flavor profile, featuring toffee, cherry, and soft leather on the nose and cherry cola, honey butterscotch and pecans on the palate. The Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye (116.4 proof) boasts delicate herbal tea, soft cinnamon and dried orange peel on the nose, with earl grey tea, viscous dark chocolate, coffee beans and a warm spice finish on the palate. Finally, the Cask Strength Lost Monarch Whiskey Blend (117.2 proof) offers vibrant, earthy notes and mint chocolate ice cream on the nose, with warm spices, dried apricot and a white pepper finish on the palate.

"Experiencing Redwood Empire straight from the barrel is my preferred way to enjoy our whiskeys," says master distiller, Jeff Duckhorn.

Consumers who have enjoyed Redwood Empire's core range at 90 proof can now experience the full intensity and complexity of the whiskeys straight from the barrel. The cask strength expressions are offered annually for those who crave bold and flavorful whiskey.

Priced at $70 a bottle, limited quantities are available online at https://shop.redwoodempirewhiskey.com/ and at select retailers across the nation.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey:

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, a cool fog belt that stretches from San Francisco north along the coast to the Oregon border. Founder Derek Benham and master distiller Jeff Duckhorn recognized that the region's temperate climate and humidity would allow for a slow, even extraction of flavor during the whiskey aging process. In 2015, they began selecting older barrels from like-minded distilleries across the nation and blending them with their own distillate in Sonoma County. Now with the largest rick house in California, Redwood Empire Whiskey reserves more of its own distillate for 100% grain-to-glass expressions and increasingly features aged whiskeys distilled onsite. The result is consistently complex, bold and balanced. Inspired by John Muir and the old growth forests he sought to protect, they partner with Trees for the Future and One Tree Planted, by planting one tree for every bottle sold – to date they've surpassed 1,000,000 trees planted.

About Purple Brands:

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. The company's winery operations in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County and Napa Valley are all Certified Sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, an exclusive certification held by only 4 percent of California wineries. Raeburn Winery includes a top-5 ultra-premium Chardonnay, a top 10 best-selling luxury Pinot Noir a Provençal style Rosé and, in late 2022, a new 2021 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon; the winery has earned four consecutive Impact Newsletter "Hot Prospect" awards, 2019-2022. Joining Raeburn are Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon specialist Scattered Peaks, Avalon Winery, Four Vines, and a portfolio of exclusive brands. Purple Brands' spirits portfolio was launched in 2015. Redwood Empire Whiskey, inspired by Northern California's giant redwoods, is defining what it means to be a California Whiskey. The fast-growing distillery has amassed the largest inventory of aging whiskey in the state, including a bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, and two bottled-in-bond expressions. https://purplebrands.com/

