Study Reveals Only 10 Percent of Local Governments Prioritize Leadership Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Leadership Solutions has released the results of a first-of-its-kind national research study examining the leadership pipeline needs of local governments in the United States. The 2023 State of Local Government Leadership Pipeline briefing and report highlights the urgent need for leadership development in local governments, as nearly half of those surveyed expressed concern about lacking a strong leadership pipeline.

Local Government Leaders reported that lack of trust and staffing issues are greater threats than funding.

"Local government is the level of government closest to us, impacting all of our daily lives and quality of life," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO and founder of Government Leadership Solutions. "With local governments responsible for managing over $2 trillion in taxpayer dollars annually, the success of stewardship is heavily dependent on the ability to invest and deploy these funds wisely. However, what we found in the study is that only 10 percent of local governments prioritize leadership development."

The study also revealed that lack of trust and challenges in maintaining optimal staffing levels were greater threats than funding. Respondents ranked organizational culture as a top priority for attracting candidates, yet only one-third reported a strong workplace culture.

Furthermore, only 25 percent of respondents rated their leadership pipeline as good or excellent, with just 29 percent having a budget to develop their leaders.

"Not addressing the leadership pipeline is a problem for providing services, resulting in delays in meeting the needs of the public," said Church. "Without an effective culture, investment in leadership development will be undermined, and local governments will not attract or retain the leaders they need."

The study provides valuable insights for local governments to benchmark themselves against the market and formulate a business case for wisely investing their limited time and resources. For a private briefing on the study, contact concierge@governmentleadershipsolutions.com.

Government Leadership Solutions is a certified minority-owned, woman-owned consulting firm dedicated to helping local governments develop ready-now leaders and create organizational cultures that support their strategic vision. For more information, please visit https://governmentleadershipsolutions.com/.

Government Leadership Solutions is a boutique consulting firm that helps local governments develop strong leadership pipelines and create organizational cultures to support their strategic vision. With their expertise in leadership development, they aim to equip local governments with ready-now leaders who can improve people's daily lives and overall quality of life. Their commitment to building effective local government is reflected in their logo (breaking open the box) and services. (PRNewswire)

