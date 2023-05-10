AMERICAN CREW TAKES THE LEAD AS #1 PREMIUM MEN'S HAIR BRAND IN THE WORLD*

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crew®, a pioneer in the men's grooming industry for almost 30 years, has taken the lead in the global market as the #1 Premium Men's Hair Brand in the World based on retail sales data from Euromonitor*. With a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the diverse styling needs of men, the iconic brand has established itself as the go-to brand for people looking to elevate their grooming game.

As American Crew continues to innovate, this leadership position serves as a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to the professional community around the world. American Crew is honored to be a trailblazer in the grooming industry and is dedicated to continuing to launch world-class innovation, services, and education to maintain this ranking.

"It's amazing to have participated in the incredible growth of the men's grooming industry since we started almost 30 years ago, but even more exciting to think about how much it will continue to evolve. What I know for sure is that we intend to keep American Crew at the forefront, by always focusing on the needs of the professionals who have been at the heart of our success," states American Crew Founder and Creative Director David Raccuglia.

"I am so proud of our team of innovators and their commitment to serving the barber and stylist community. Our dedication has resulted in a range of premium men's grooming products that cater to all grooming needs, from styling to shaving," American Crew Senior Vice President Mario Aragon adds.

The American Crew team is grateful for the support of industry partners and loyal customers who have helped the brand reach this milestone and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional products and services to hair professionals and their clients across the world.

American Crew®, #1 Premium Men's Hair Brand in the World, was founded in 1994 creating a market for grooming options made specifically for men. Over 35 years later, the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of premium products, as well as a legacy steeped in commitment to the performance that stylists demand and the quality that men trust. From hair and body to shave, skin and fragrance, the American Crew brand is dedicated to fulfilling the styling needs of today's man. A landmark in the professional grooming industry, American Crew has distribution in over 30,000 salons, barbershops and authorized retailers across 50 countries.

*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Beauty and Personal Care 2023ed, retail value sales, 2022 data. Based on 45 countries researched & estimated to be largest premium hair care markets.

