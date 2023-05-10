GTIS Partners Industrial Portfolio Hits $1 Billion

Firm Continues to Expand Acquiring Warehouses in Nashville and Charlotte Metro Areas and Leasing 1.5 million Square Feet

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing $4.3 billion in gross assets with a U.S. focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, today announced the acquisition and leasing of two industrial warehouse properties in the Nashville, TN, and Charlotte, NC metro areas. The acquisitions represent over $100 million in transaction value and both properties were fully leased by long-term tenants while under contract.

Midway 840, a logistics warehouse strategically located along the I-840 industrial corridor, is situated in Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville. The property is 633,410 square feet and has been leased to a leading global third-party logistics company, on a long-term basis. 607 Meacham Road is located in Statesville, NC, which is within the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The building is 309,620 square feet and is located two miles from the I-40 and I-77 interchange, making it ideal for distributing products along the eastern United States.

607 Meacham Road was leased to Dura Supreme, a cabinet manufacturer based out of Howard Lake, MN, which will use this facility to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition of this property includes additional development potential of about 105,000 square feet that is completely separate from the existing building.

Tom Shapiro, President and Chief Investment Officer of GTIS, said, "Despite volatile market conditions, these transactions show that our strategy of purchasing industrial properties within growing U.S. metro areas can provide strong risk adjusted returns to our investors. Our job is to identify and execute special opportunities in any market cycle through our team's expertise."

Robert McCall, Partner and Head of U.S. Industrial and Brazil Acquisitions, added: "We are very proud to add these two new properties to our industrial portfolio. Being able to secure long-term tenants before closing only reinforces the demand drivers supporting attractive investment opportunities in the industrial logistics sector."

The acquisitions demonstrate the continued expansion of GTIS' industrial portfolio across the U.S. The firm recently leased approximately 300,000 square feet of industrial space in properties owned in Dallas, TX and over 200,000 square feet in Atlanta, GA. Last year, GTIS partnered with Collett Industrial on a $140 million, 520,000 square foot joint venture to acquire and develop two projects in the Greenville-Spartanburg ("GSP") MSA in South Carolina.

With the addition of these two properties, GTIS' global industrial portfolio encompasses approximately 7.2 million in square feet with a total project cost of approximately $1.05 billion across thirteen projects.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Paris and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners The firm manages $4.3 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 190 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

