NetEase Cloud Music Launches Dolby Atmos for Vast Music Contents and Scenarios

HANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, recently announced it now supports Dolby Atmos® across its vast music library and scenarios, making premium immersive listening experiences more accessible to music fans across China.

With this update in its Dolby Atmos offering, NetEase Cloud Music is providing music enthusiasts with an immersive audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details in their favorite music. It will feature an extensive and growing catalog covering a wider variety of music genres from pop, rock, electronic, movie soundtracks, classical, and more. In addition, it will feature music from some of the most globally renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Armin van Buuren and MUNA to cater to the diverse music tastes of NetEase Cloud Music's users.

In addition to expanding its existing high quality lossless audio content offering across its catalog, NetEase Cloud Music is elevating the premium music consumption experience across multiple device types for its Dolby Atmos offering. This superior immersive listening experience is now available through compatible smartphones from many renowned brands and also vehicle models from leading automakers. NetEase Cloud Music also plans to bring more premium content from top-tier musicians in Dolby Atmos to more scenarios, including the home music space and Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs) throughout the rest of this year.

"I'm so happy that fans can listen to my music in a whole new way with sounds all around you. Introducing spatial audio ft. Dolby Atmos, now available on NetEase Cloud Music", said Sam Smith.

As one of China's leading online music platforms with a highly engaged music-inspired community, NetEase Cloud Music has been dedicated to bringing users more authentic and superior ways to elevate the way they listen to music. The integration of Dolby Atmos provides Chinese music fans with an incredible listening experience, facilitating even deeper connections between artists and their fans. This follows NetEase Cloud Music's introduction in 2022 of "Seamless Play" and "Hi-Res" lossless sound quality and other functions that contribute to a better listening experience.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China . Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made the platform a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China . The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

