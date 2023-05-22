Lifespin Announces the Launch of its First Commercial Product in Regulated Healthcare

Lifespin™ Amino Acid Profiler - A Comprehensive Amino Acid Panel Based on Lifespin's AI-Driven Metabolic Profiling Platform

REGENSBURG, Germany, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespin GmbH, a start-up medical diagnostics company with offices in Regensburg (Germany) and Boston (MA), announced today that it has launched Lifespin™ Amino Acid Profiler (LAAP) - its first commercial product for use in the regulated diagnostics field. Utilizing its proprietary AI-driven technology, Lifespin LAAP analyzes variations in patients' metabolism to provide clinicians with deep insights into patients' health and wellbeing.

Amino acids have been shown to play a fundamental role in maintaining and controlling the normal physiological processes of the human body. From a 0.5 mL venous blood sample, LAAP quantitatively first captures a digital snapshot of 26 important amino acids and then uses proprietary algorithms to compare an individual patient's levels against Lifespin's deep database of more than 200,000 patient samples. In combination with established clinical standards, the resulting LAAP profile provides healthcare professionals with powerful analysis of key amino acids derivatives to deliver precise insights into a patient's health status on a number of critical fronts. These range from monitoring the nutrition and health status of elderly patients to the chronically ill.

"Lifespin LAAP will be a new and powerful tool for physicians to better assess and benchmark the overall systemic wellbeing of their patients across a wide range of important metabolic health markers," said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin. "We are excited to enter the commercial stage, which will support our mission to advance the science of using digital metabolic profiles for the early detection of health conditions, stages of diseases, and monitoring treatment success."

"Identifying and analyzing variations in the human metabolome as a cost-effective and highly scalable precision diagnostics tool has long been of great interest to medical researchers," said Dr. Roland Geyer, Lifespin's Chief Operating Officer. "Establishing a quantitative link in these variations to the presence of various disease states, prior to the onset of symptoms, would open the door to a far more precise, and disruptive form of diagnostics. This new diagnostics method could eventually become the gold standard for numerous indications and new diagnostic products where none exist today, including in precision drug monitoring for clinical, pharmaceutical and research settings; and precision nutrition for diabetes, obesity, dietary and lifestyle interventions."

Lifespin's comprehensive quantitative amino acid panel will initially be made available directly to healthcare providers in Europe, followed by global markets in the United States and selected countries in Asia-Pacific as a laboratory developed test, which is a type of in vitro diagnostic test that is designed, developed, and used within a single laboratory. Analysis of the samples will be implemented by Lifespin at its sites in Germany and the US, utilizing its advanced and proprietary testing algorithms, and delivered to laboratory chain companies and healthcare providers as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

