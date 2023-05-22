Perpetual Announces Head of Distribution for the Americas

The Australian diversified financial services company names Mickey Janvier for this key role, overseeing the distribution for the US subsidiaries of boutique asset managers

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mickey Janvier to the key role of Head of Distribution, Americas. Janvier will lead a newly established team of distribution, sales, marketing, and product professionals, positioning the Americas business for further success and growth.

Perpetual Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barrow Hanley Global Investors) (PRNewswire)

"After an extensive search, we are pleased to announce Mickey in this key role of Head of Distribution for the Americas," said Adam Quaife, Chief Distribution Officer, Perpetual Limited. "He brings a strong track record in driving flows in challenging environments, with tenacity, drive, and leadership skills that we believe to be so important in order for Perpetual to deliver on our growth ambitions."

With a career in distribution spanning more than 20 years, Janvier has spent the last 12 years at abrdn (previously known as Aberdeen) in various roles, most recently leading both institutional and intermediary sales channels. Throughout his career, he has worked with a wide range of strategies across traditional equities, fixed income, multi-asset, liquid, and private alternatives, making him a seasoned distribution leader, well versed in the North American market.

"I am excited to join Perpetual at this pivotal time, with each of the boutiques poised for growth backed by a strong organizational and strategic vision," said Janvier. "I look forward to working with the respective institutional/consultant relations teams within each of our boutique firms to forward their vision and business and in helping the boutiques to grow their business within the intermediary channel."

The announcement of Janvier as Head of Distribution, Americas is a key step in the further integration and development of the combined Perpetual and Pendal organization, following the acquisition of Pendal earlier this year. The combination of these two highly aligned businesses is creating a leading global asset manager with significant scale, a broad array of high-quality investment strategies, a global leader in ESG investing and a materially enlarged global distribution team, supported by Perpetual's high-quality wealth management and corporate trustee businesses.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Ltd., founded in 1886 and one of Australia's largest wealth managers, is a diversified financial services company providing specialized investment management, wealth advice and corporate fiduciary services.

Perpetual Asset Management (Americas) (PAMA), a dynamic, multi-boutique manager operating to support the needs of institutional and retail clients. PAMA brings a broad range of unique and high-quality investment strategies to clients across the US through its sophisticated distribution capabilities and its partnerships with its boutiques: Barrow Hanley Global Investors, J O Hambro Capital Management (and JOHCM (USA)), Regnan, Trillium Asset Management, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW).

For more information please contact:

Sarah Tremallo, JConnelly

(908) 967 0381 or stremallo@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perpetual