United Way Worldwide Applauds the Bipartisan Introduction of the HELP Act in the US Senate

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 18, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), along with Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1), introduced the bipartisan and bicameral "Human-services Emergency Logistic Program Act of 2023" (S. 1729/ HR. 3498), also known as the "HELP Act." The HELP Act, which United Way Worldwide has publicly endorsed, will facilitate increased nationwide accessibility and coordination of 211 services and 988 services to provide information and referrals throughout the United States for mental health emergencies, homelessness, and other social and human services needs. At a time when it is as important as ever for our country to come together to support those in greatest need, United Way Worldwide applauds Senators Casey and Moran and Representatives Higgins and Fitzpatrick for their bipartisan leadership in this critical effort.

211, supported by United Way Worldwide and local United Ways across the country, is a 24/7 helpline phone number and digital network with operators working on the front lines in local communities across the United States. 211 is the most comprehensive source of information on local, state, federal, and community-based resources and services in the country. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated 211 as the 3-digit number for information and referrals to social services and other assistance in 2000. The 211 service is provided by more than 200 local organizations committed to serving their communities. Callers across the United States can contact 211 for critical services, including finding housing, utilities, healthcare, employment, childcare, financial assistance, evacuation routes, shelters, and access to food, water, and emergency supplies during and after natural disasters. Longer term, 211 helps communities recover and rebuild, connecting people in need with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs, mental health organizations, and other vital agencies.

In 2022, the 211 network:

Answered more than 18 million phone calls

Responded to more than 2.4 million texts, web chats, and emails

Made more than 19 million total referrals to help

Was designated officially by governors and health departments in 32 states as the primary COVID-19 resource line for residents

"211 plays a key role in connecting families and community members with critical health and human services nationwide," said Angela F. Williams, United Way Worldwide President and CEO. "United Way Worldwide is proud to support the 211 network and appreciates the leadership of Senators Casey and Moran as well as Representatives Higgins and Fitzpatrick. We urge Congress to pass the bipartisan HELP Act to increase the capacity, reach, and impact of both 211 and 988 as essential community resources," she added.

As the HELP Act moves through Congress, United Way Worldwide looks forward to working with Senator Casey, Senator Moran, Congressman Higgins, and Congressman Fitzpatrick, as well as elected officials on both sides of the aisle, to support this important piece of legislation that will greatly strengthen both the 211 and 988 networks and their ability to connect people with vital health and human services.

About United Way

With global reach and local impact, United Way is made up of neighbors helping neighbors -- serving 48 million people every year with more than 1,100 local affiliates around the world. As one of the world's largest privately funded nonprofits, United Way works with 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, and 29,000 corporate partners to not only respond to real-time emergencies but also help communities build back better. United Way Worldwide exists to fight for a more equitable, healthier, and resilient future for everyone in the midst of our changing world. Learn more at unitedway.org and follow us @United Way and #LiveUnited.

