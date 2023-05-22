USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Highlighting USANA's ongoing commitment to people, planet, and products
SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in health and wellness, USANA strives to do its part in caring for the planet and its inhabitants. And with a focus on positive business practices, USANA recently released its third annual sustainability report. This high-level review of USANA's 2022 sustainability efforts and progress includes organizational priorities based on a comprehensive stakeholder assessment.
To view the full 2022 sustainability report, please click here.
"This is the third year we've compiled a sustainability report, and I am so pleased to see how much our company has improved in our key target areas year over year," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "We believe our commitment to sustainability not only sets us apart from our competitors, it also ultimately supports our vision of creating the healthiest family on earth."
The USANA 2022 sustainability report highlights the company's recent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements, including:
- Achieved 85% engagement in global employee surveys
- 350+ employees completed USANA's career mentorship program
- 50% of the company's energy use at its Salt Lake campus came from solar arrays and the purchase of renewable energy certificates1
- 20% reduction in waste sent to landfills
- Saved the equivalent of 435,266 supplement bottles worth of plastic annually after moving to smaller bottles for 10 products
- Over 12.9 million meals provided through the USANA Foundation
- 100% of employees received current Good Manufacturing Practices training
- Created supplier code of conduct as part of our responsible sourcing efforts
- Invested $11.6 million in research and development
In 2020, USANA began a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas in which USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed USANA to identify the most significant ESG issues facing the company.
"Everything we work to accomplish at USANA starts with our people, which is why we put such a strong emphasis on making USANA the gold standard for workplace excellence," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Four key areas highly support our employees: 1) employee health and well-being; 2) talent management and development; 3) Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI); and 4) community engagement. This focus allows us to create an environment where employees feel safe, valued, and included."
About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.
1 Excluding natural gas
USANA
International Headquarters
http://www.USANA.com/
Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE USANA