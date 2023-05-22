VARSITY BRANDS WELCOMES JOE RAINES AS NEW CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER

Seasoned supply chain executive appointed to boost operational execution performance across enterprise

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands , the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement, today announced the hiring of Joe Raines to fill its position – Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer – effective immediately. Raines will endeavor to leverage the scale benefits of the platform and improve the operational execution performance across its three businesses – BSN SPORTS , Varsity Spirit and Herff Jones .

Varsity Brands Family (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

At Varsity Brands, Raines will work to envision, formulate and deploy a transformational supply chain strategy.

Raines brings nearly 20 years of experience as a supply chain leader to Varsity Brands. Throughout his career, Raines has established a proven history of designing and implementing solutions that raise company performance, while he gained a broad experience in a variety of business models and product verticals and mastered functional supply chain depth.

He has held various executive roles, such as Chief Supply Chain Officer for Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Vice President Supply Chain Operations for VF Workwear, Vice President Global Supply Chain for Vans and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer for CLARK Material Handling Company.

"Varsity Brands has ambitious growth targets for the next five years, and Joe's experience with end-to-end supply chain responsibilities at high-growth companies will bring enhanced vision and expertise to our team," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "Joe is a successful, results-driven global supply chain leader, and we look forward to him driving our businesses to operational excellence."

At Varsity Brands, Raines will work across the enterprise to envision, formulate and deploy a transformational supply chain strategy. His objective is to optimize value realization that includes footprint optimization, COGS efficiency, customer fulfillment and experience optimization, long-term capacity planning and more. Additionally, Raines will be responsible for building a strong talent bench and a high-performing, cohesive team.

"Varsity Brands is showing impressive growth and promising opportunities for what's to come in the next few years," Raines said. "It's a privilege to join this exceptional leadership team and help this company reach its overarching objectives and goals."

To learn more about Varsity Brands, please visit varsitybrands.com .

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

Media Contact:

Susan Crumpton

sscrumpton@varsitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Brands