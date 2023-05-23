Appdome Launches Build-to-Test, New Automated Testing Option for Protected Mobile Apps

New Capability Streamlines Automated Testing of Cybersecurity and Anti-Fraud Features in Android and iOS Apps in Virtual and Cloud Testing Suites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced Build-to-Test which enables mobile developers to streamline the testing of cybersecurity features in mobile apps.

Our goal is to remove every ounce of friction that stands in the way of protecting the mobile app economy.

The new capability allows Appdome-protected mobile apps to recognize when automated mobile app testing suites are in use and securely completed without interruption by a vendor, logging all security events for the developer to track and monitor. The Build-to-Test service is part of Appdome's Dev2Cyber initiative and will accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

In continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, mobile app quality assurance is done via automated testing services so the functionality of the mobile app can be validated across hundreds of real-world mobile devices and OS versions. However, automated testing services can also leverage methods and tools that violate cybersecurity policies or that cybersecurity professionals find problematic and dangerous such as emulators, virtualization, resigning, debugging, dual spaces, Magisk and more. Once protections are added to a mobile app, security features detect these methods and tools, and the resulting cyber defense may prevent testers from using parts of these testing services.

The new Build-to-Test option on Appdome extends Appdome's support for automated mobile app testing services and allows Appdome-protected mobile applications to recognize the testing vendor and securely complete testing runs without interruption.

"We've always supported automated testing," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Build-to-Test solves one of the last operational challenges of testing mobile applications at scale and maintains end-to-end security in the mobile DevSecOps pipeline."

Appdome-protected mobile apps have always been testable on devices made available through automated mobile application testing vendors. Advantages of the new Build-to-Test feature include:

Fully automated testing for Appdome-protected mobile apps;

Fully automated mobile app testing services to validate cyber defenses in Appdome protected mobile apps;

Reduced complexity when testing protected mobile apps in automated environments;

Eliminate the need to test protected and unprotected builds separately; and

Protect test builds with Appdome defenses to ensure improved DevSecOps compliance.

"Mobile developers want to test complete Android and iOS builds that include cyber and anti-fraud defenses," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "Our goal is to remove every ounce of friction that stands in the way of protecting the mobile app economy."

Appdome's Built-to-Test option is available with Appdome-DEV and Appdome-SRM licenses and compatible with all major mobile app testing services including Microsoft App Center, Sauce Labs, BitBar, LambdaTest and BrowserStack to reduce time to market, improve app quality and increase pipeline efficiency.

For more information on how to use Appdome Build-to-Test, please see this knowledge base article.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money, and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

