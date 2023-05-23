Meet Switchback: The Instant-Smoothie Brand Made For An Active, On-The-Go Lifestyle

The all-natural, plant-based produce powders provide up to 4.5+ cups of fruits and veggies per serving

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchback , a plant-based, instant-smoothie company, has officially launched with three unique produce powders that are changing the way people get their greens. Each pack makes a tasty, all-natural smoothie that serves 3-5 cups of vegetables and fruits in just 10 seconds flat - no B.S. included.

Flavors include Banana Berry Bite, Jungle Mango, and Tropic Roar. All Switchback produce powders are formulated with real veggies and fruits that are freeze-dried and pulverized, so that you never need to use a blender. Just add the powder and 8-10 ounces of water to a shaker bottle and shake for 10 seconds to reveal a great-tasting, healthy smoothie that helps you reach the recommended intake of fruits and vegetables (about five cups per day).

"I wanted to create an easier way for people to get the nutrients they need," said Ole Hovde, Founder of Switchback. "What started as a personal project to help myself and my family get healthier, quickly turned into a desire to help other Americans get the right amount of nutrients in their daily diets."

The new offerings include:

21-Pack Banana Berry Bite Smoothie Mix

21-Pack Jungle Mango Smoothie Mix

21-Pack Tropic Roar Smoothie Mix

21-Pack Variety Smoothie Mix

7-Pack Variety Smoothie Mix

Switchback produce powders do not use added sugars or sweeteners and are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free – in other words, all killer, no filler. All 21-packs will retail at $82 and the 7-pack variety at $30.

To shop or learn more about the Switchback, please visit: www.switchbackfoods.com .

About Switchback

Established in May 2023, Switchback is a plant-based, instant-smoothie company changing the way people get their greens. Switchback aims to empower the masses to transform their health through convenient products that deliver nutrition. Switchback produce powder currently comes in three flavors: Banana Berry Bite, Jungle Mango, and Tropic Roar. Just add water, shake, and drink. Connect with us on Instagram or Facebook at @drinkswitchback. Live Loud. Bite Back.

