Rockstar Energy Drink is giving away $50,000 to fuel Memorial Day travels.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Memorial Day weekend – a peak road trip weekend – Rockstar Energy wants to 'Fuel Your Drive' by giving away $50,000 to help summer travelers across the country get cash back at the pump and stay energized to get to their next destination.

Each year, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel and millions of Americans are eager to put pedal to the metal. In fact, experts predict that 82% of Memorial Day travelers in the United States will be hitting the road to take advantage of the long holiday weekend1.

"With high gas prices, we know consumers are looking for special deals and ways to save money without sacrificing fun," said Sara Ostrander, Director of Brand Programming, Energy Portfolio. "Almost 90% of Americans are looking for travel rewards2, so we created 'Fuel Your Drive' to bring the energy to summer road trips and give consumers cash back at the pump across the nation."

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the first 1,000 people who fuel up on gas, purchase three or more Rockstar Energy products at participating gas stations nationwide and text 'ENERGY' to 81234 to upload their receipt will receive up to $50 cash back, all courtesy of Rockstar Energy.

The rewards don't stop there. Americans will be road-tripping all summer long so to keep them fueled up and energized, Rockstar Energy will reward travelers with up to $5 cash back when they buy two products now through Labor Day. Those products include classic and summertime fan favorites like Recovery Orangeade and the latest addition Strawberry Peach available in Punched (full flavor) and Pure Zero (zero sugar), all providing that extra fuel to conquer summer road trips.

Whether grabbing the wheel for a long weekend or an epic summer-long road trip, it's time to kick off the unofficial start of summer with Rockstar Energy to fuel your next adventure. For more information on Rockstar Energy's "Fuel Your Drive" promotion, text 'ROCKSTAR' to 81234.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

