Thirteen States Take Action to Combat Osteoporosis and Strengthen Bone Health

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen states across the nation have taken steps through legislation and executive action to tackle the costly and growing problem of osteoporosis. Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have passed, introduced legislation, or made gubernatorial proclamations calling for steps to raise awareness, take action and declare May 2023 as Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. The states responded to a nationwide effort launched by the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) to inspire states to get the word out about this debilitating disease and its extremely high associated costs. The 2021 Milliman Research Report: Medicare Cost of Osteoporotic Fractures: The Clinical and Cost Burden of Fractures Associated with Osteoporosis utilized the latest, most detailed state-level review of the incidence of osteoporotic fractures, their health care impact, and Medicare costs. The report was commissioned by BHOF.

"Osteoporosis is a growing health crisis and is not discussed enough," said Claire Gill, CEO, BHOF. "More than 54 million Americans are affected by osteoporosis or low bone mass, putting them at high risk of bone fractures. We commend these great state leaders for their efforts to raise awareness about bone health and osteoporosis."

There are simple steps that people and their elected officials can take to strengthen bone health and reduce the burden of osteoporosis. BHOF has a wealth of information and resources about how to build and maintain bone health throughout the lifespan. It's never too early or too late to prioritize your bone health. Visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org to learn more.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit http://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

