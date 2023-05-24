Acoustic Debuts First-of-Its-Kind, Intent-Based Multichannel Marketing Platform

The Acoustic Connect℠ next-generation platform equips marketers with unparalleled behavioral insights, offering total visibility from campaign launch to conversion to elevate customer experiences and enhance customer engagement

CONWAY, Ark., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, today announced the launch of Acoustic Connect℠, a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one platform for multichannel marketing, personalized journey orchestration, and behavioral experience insights. With Acoustic Connect, marketers will gain unprecedented visibility from campaign to conversion, empowering them to leverage real-time behavioral insights for enhanced customer engagement and data-driven, intent-based strategies.

Multichannel marketing, personalized journey orchestration, & behavioral experience insights in an all-in-one platform.

Today, engaging consumers effectively and delivering personalized, high-quality customer experiences have become increasingly challenging, especially with the absence of unified solutions that meet these demands. To create winning, one-to-one customer experiences, brands require a comprehensive understanding of how their customers interact with them, which traditional marketing platforms cannot provide. Acoustic Connect closes this gap by offering brands in-depth insights into each customer's experience using behavior-based signals that reveal every interaction throughout the customer journey. By uncovering the intent behind each engagement, including why customers convert or abandon, marketers gain the critical information needed to craft truly personalized journeys that foster lasting customer loyalty.

"Delivering personalized, one-to-one customer experiences is crucial for building brand loyalty and driving sales. However, integrating behavior-based signals into marketing platforms to enable this level of personalization has remained a challenge—until now," said Mark Cattini, CEO of Acoustic. "Acoustic Connect surpasses existing marketing platforms by allowing marketers to manage and optimize campaign performance in real time, within a single dashboard, rather than reacting after the customer has converted or abandoned. We're excited to revolutionize how marketers approach customer journeys by offering a comprehensive solution that seamlessly unites insight and action."

Acoustic Connect equips marketers with a robust, all-in-one platform featuring:

Multichannel Marketing: Streamline marketing processes across various channels, including email, social media, SMS, messaging apps, web, and more. Improve targeting and segmentation, and deliver engaging experiences through cohesive activation, automation, and management of marketing efforts.

Personalized Journey Orchestration: Craft multi-step customer experiences across diverse channels and touchpoints, utilizing highly relevant and engaging content tailored to individual customers' preferences, behaviors, and interactions. Move beyond isolated campaigns and disparate channels to deliver comprehensive, personalized customer journeys.

Behavioral Experience Insights: Gain visibility across the entire customer journey by collecting, analyzing, and interpreting behavior-based signals derived from users' interactions on a brand's website or app. Leverage signals such as intent, frustration, and content and channel preferences to create captivating experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

"Our partnership with Acoustic is quickly enabling us to design and execute multichannel customer journeys with dynamic content on a 1:1 level," said Rachel Warren, Head of Lifecycle Marketing at Pura, the innovative smart-home fragrance company. "We are excited about the release of Acoustic Connect and the ability to see the impact of our comms in a clear, cohesive way. Being able to see customer interactions in a single dashboard will enable my team to optimize our strategies based on those insights and create next-level customer experiences for our customers. We are excited to see these new capabilities and the impact they will have on our business."

Acoustic Connect empowers brands to distinguish themselves in a highly competitive marketplace and captivate every visitor more efficiently and effectively. By offering in-depth visibility across the customer journey, brands can achieve measurable results, accelerate real-time conversions, engage beyond customer profiles, and deliver personalized experiences precisely when needed.

Acoustic Connect is available now. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit acoustic.com/solutions/connect or reach out to your Acoustic sales executive.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. helps brands build closer, lasting, more rewarding customer connections through data-driven visibility and personal, relevant, and frictionless engagement. Our diverse range of solutions includes unified marketing and digital customer experience insights, campaign execution, behavioral experience analytics, and optimized pricing, promotion, markdown, and collaboration technology. With the help of our award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams, businesses across industries can drive customer lifetime value. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com .

