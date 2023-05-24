First-of-its-Kind Upskilling Scholarship Now Available to Families of Current Military and Veterans

SkillStorm's Upskill Together project is expanding to provide scholarships to military spouses, dependents of current service members, and veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech talent accelerator SkillStorm today announced the expansion of its pioneering scholarship program, Upskill Together, to provide scholarships to the spouses and dependents of both current service members and veterans. The initiative will leverage the unique Upskill Together model, powered by SkillStorm and a growing number of university and corporate partners, to provide free technology upskilling programs in AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA, Appian, and Pega to spouses and dependents of veterans and service members who complete SkillStorm's Air Force and Army Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) training and certification.

The expansion of Upskill Together is a response to the persistent challenges of unemployment and underemployment facing military spouses. According to a 2022 survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the unemployment rate for military spouses is about 22%, two- to four-times higher than their civilian counterparts, which makes them one of the most unemployed demographics in the country. Further research conducted by Hiring Our Heroes, Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), and First Command Financial Services Inc. revealed that the vast majority (88%) of military spouses believe the military lifestyle impacts their ability to find jobs that match their experience or education level, which has significant financial implications for military families.

"Military families face unique challenges when it comes to employment and professional development," said retired Lieutenant Colonel John Tansill, Director of Veteran Affairs at SkillStorm. "In partnership with universities and business leaders around the country, we're taking action on behalf of more than 2.6 million military spouses and dependents to expand access to high-quality, no-cost upskilling opportunities that can break down barriers to employment."

The expanded Upskill Together project seeks to create new pathways for military spouses and dependents to learn the skills they need to succeed in today's world of work with flexibility of location and without financial strain. For each current service member or veteran who enrolls in training and completes their certification exam, Upskill Together's scholarship program will provide a match, dollar-to-dollar, scholarship at no cost to a military spouse or dependent. Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard COOL benefits can also be applied to select AWS & CompTIA courses.

SkillStorm is proud to serve the military community, and champions the unique skills, dedication, and invaluable experience that service members and veterans bring to the workforce. SkillStorm is a recipient of two national awards for service to veterans, including the Military Times' 2022 Best for Vets: Employers award and the Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award. SkillStorm supports and empowers the military community by creating pathways to meaningful civilian employment opportunities, and aims to train over 1,000 veterans in 2023. For more information, visit www.skillstorm.com/vet-tec .

Upskill Together and its Founding Partners welcome inquiries from employers or higher education institutions interested in joining the initiative and making a commitment to accelerating economic opportunity for current service members, veterans, and their families. To learn more or apply for a scholarship, visit https://info.skillstorm.com/upskill-together-military .

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is building the elite tech force for organizations in need of highly skilled, specialized tech talent. By hiring, upskilling and deploying professionals to work on advanced technologies and platforms such as Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, SkillStorm equips companies with a ready-made domestic tech workforce. An innovation and opportunity accelerator, SkillStorm provides U.S. businesses and government agencies with fully formed and trained teams with all the required experience, skill sets, certifications, and clearances, either directly to its client sites or working from its own delivery centers. Visit www.SkillStorm.com to learn more.

