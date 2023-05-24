Gale In Context: Literature Launches to Promote Critical Thinking Skills and Better Learning Outcomes in ELA for High School Students

New Gale In Context Offering Fosters Students' Connection with Literature, Enabling Better Context and Deeper Understanding of Literary Works

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale , part of Cengage Group, has added a new resource to its award-winning Gale In Context family of products. The company has launched Gale In Context: Literature, a new resource for literature instruction and learning that helps high schoolers engage and thrive in English language arts (ELA). Read our blog about why English teachers will love Gale In Context: Literature.

Gale In Context: Literature allows educators to add relevance to the literature lessons they are using in the classroom.

Designed with high school students in mind, Gale In Context: Literature provides learners with the context they need to engage and form personal connections with a wide variety of literature from traditional texts to diverse new voices. Educators can easily connect students to standards-based resources that provide the literary context necessary to ensure student understanding of the texts they're reading in ELA lessons. This sparks greater interest in literature, enabling teachers to facilitate meaningful interactions that inspire more compelling classroom discussions that increase critical thinking skills, delivering better learning outcomes.

For today's readers, studying literature takes place in the context of a complex world filled with the noise of social and short-form media. Literature instruction in school has grown far broader than grammar, vocabulary and reading traditional texts. Educators need a solution to contextualize literary works in both the past and present day. Gale In Context: Literature organizes an array of high-quality resources into one easy-to-use, searchable platform to help high school students learn about both traditional and non-traditional literature.

"This expansion will allow educators to add relevance to the literature lessons they are using in the classroom and therefore engage their students on a deeper level," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "Literature is one of the greatest ways to get students to connect to their course material, no matter their reading level. Gale In Context: Literature helps broaden and deepen students' knowledge and understanding of the material."

Gale In Context: Literature offers:

Topic Pages: more than 250 topic pages organized around key works, authors and topics scaffolded to provide easy access for all students.

Essential Questions: over 300 question prompts designed to engage student curiosity and provide a starting point for literature research.

Book Browse: an easy to browse visual bookshelf that can be filtered by topic, genre, and other key literature focused limiters.

Full Text: access to select full works of Literature in an easy-to-use eBook format.

Multimedia Content: a robust set of videos, images, infographics, podcasts and more designed to engage students.

Expansive Coverage: inclusion of both traditional and non-traditional texts that educators are excited to teach, and students are excited to read.

Gale In Context: For Educators Integration: full Gale In Context: For Educators functionality, including subject and curriculum browse, lesson plans, resource organization, assessments and annotation tools. : fullfunctionality, including subject and curriculum browse, lesson plans, resource organization, assessments and annotation tools.

Gale In Context: Literature continues Gale's strong tradition of supporting literature research and instruction — and uses the same design framework as other In Context products. Through grade-appropriate, at-level content, strategic design and an accessible experience, high school students and educators are better set up to succeed with their literature courses.

Gale In Context databases have a long history of supporting academic achievement and future-ready skill development. In a recent nationwide study conducted by Project Tomorrow® on behalf of Galei, 91 percent of teachers said their students' research skills improved from using the Gale In Context databases to support their assignments and projects.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools .

Project Tomorrow Study: Activate Student Success with Database Access, October 2019

