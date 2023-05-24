John Deere Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States in 2023

MOLINE, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named an honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year according to an annual survey.

A volunteer employee from John Deere assists in a Habitat for Humanity build. (PRNewswire)

The award is administered by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement, and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Points of Light and its Civic 50 initiative are inspirational and aspirational," said Nate Clark, John Deere's global director of corporate responsibility and president of the John Deere Foundation. "Through Points of Light, we learn how some of the world's most respected businesses fuel their success by committing to purpose and service. At the same time, we gain an understanding of how much more we can accomplish if we work together for common good."

In 2022, John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million, a 30 percent increase over the prior year. This involved notable investments in its pursuit of ending hunger including over $3 million to food banks and for emergency hunger assistance, representing the equivalent of more than 13 million meals, and nearly $5 million to serve 3.8 million farmers globally to increase their food security, incomes, and resilience to conflict and climate change. Last year, Deere employees logged 174,518 hours of volunteerism and personally donated $5 million.

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like John Deere set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2023 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About the John Deere Foundation

The John Deere Foundation helps bring to life John Deere's higher purpose – we run so life can leap forward – through investments that allow the people we serve to overcome the challenges they face today and create for themselves paths to a more prosperous tomorrow. The Foundation has committed at least $200 million from 2021 to 2030 to unlock economic, social, and environmental value for smallholder and resource-constrained farmers, marginalized families and youth in John Deere home communities, and our workforce. Learn more at https://about.deere.com/en-us/our-company-and-purpose/global-impact

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deere & Company