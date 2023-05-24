Summus Announces Collaboration with Leal Health

Leading virtual specialty care company collaborates with digital health company to identify and access cancer treatments and clinical trials for members

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus , the leading virtual specialty care company, today announced a collaboration with Leal Health (formerly Trialjectory), a patient-first digital health company, to identify and access trials and treatments for members with cancer.

Through the collaboration, members will work with their Summus team to understand and identify their eligibility to participate in oncology clinical trials. Specialists in Summus' curated provider network will help members understand their diagnosis and treatment options. For members who choose to explore the availability of clinical trials, Leal Health will provide guidance on their options, eligibility criteria and treatment guidelines.

"We are excited to work with Leal Health to provide our members with access to information about advanced cancer treatments and clinical trials," said Mary Mulcare, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Summus. "Combining Summus' deep and extensive expertise in oncology and Leal Health's advanced AI platform to search for clinical trial and advanced treatment matches, we can offer our members the personalized insights and information needed to create a path forward in their cancer journey."

"We are delighted to work with Summus and bring our AI-powered platform to match potential patients with clinical trials and personalized treatment options for their respective cancer diagnosis," said Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder at Leal Health. "Together, we can help those with cancer understand all available options, and take control of their cancer journey."

Summus accelerates access to leading specialists to provide its members personalized support, clinical navigation, tools and guidance for all types of cancer and at any point in a cancer journey, including cancer screening, diagnosis, ongoing wellbeing, mental health, and surgical treatment. Leal Health's AI-powered technology solution expedites a list of available clinical trials matched to a patient's exact cancer, and supports patients in navigating clinical trial enrollment. Clinical trial information is then added to a member's clinical journey to discuss in depth with Summus' specialists.

About Summus

Summus is the leading virtual specialty care company, founded with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Our proprietary marketplace model attracts leading specialists who support better insights and decision making across all health questions. With a curated network of more than 5,100 renowned specialists from top academic medical centers, and more than 2.1 million members around the world, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high quality healthcare expertise, and to support people in the moments that matter most.

Learn more: www.summusglobal.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Leal Health

Leal formerly known as Trialjectory is a patient-first digital health company with a mission to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. Recognized by TIME as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2020" and named an honoree in the AI and data category for FAST Company's "2021 World Changing Ideas Awards," Leal uses artificial intelligence (AI) to inform and empower cancer patients to own their treatment journey. The only offering of its kind, Leal also captures and analyzes real-world patient data that can be used to further evolve the oncology research landscape. For more information, please visit www.Leal.health , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Summus