Tel Aviv University Partners with edX to Launch Professional Certificate Program on Viruses and Pandemics

TEL AVIV, Israel and LANHAM, Md., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv University (TAU), Israel's largest and most comprehensive institution of higher learning, and edX, the global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that TAU is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of top institutions committed to expanding access to the world's best education. TAU also announced the launch of its first offering on the edX platform, a Professional Certificate program titled 'Viruses and How to Beat Them: From Cells to Pandemics.' The program is designed to break down the complex science behind viruses in terms that everyone can understand, without compromising scientific correctness.

The new Professional Certificate program is now open for enrollment at edX.org.

The partnership builds on TAU's existing relationship with edX through the school's participation in IsraelX, a national consortium of higher education institutions in Israel offering content on edX.org. In addition to offering the new Professional Certificate program in Viruses, TAU will continue to offer the courses and programs it has already developed including a course on Arab-Islamic History and a Professional Certificate program on Information Security . This content adds to edX's catalog of more than 4,200 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

"This partnership marks an important milestone for Tel Aviv University and reflects our commitment to driving innovation in online learning. By partnering with edX, we have found an organization that shares our mission to provide learners worldwide with flexible, affordable, and high-quality education," said Liat Kishon-Rabin, Dean of Innovation in Teaching and Learning, Tel Aviv University. "Together, Tel Aviv University and edX will drive increased access to highly relevant content in topics that learners today are most interested in, while creating pathways to opportunity for those seeking to advance their careers. This includes topics such as the science behind viruses that cause pandemics, which is critical for ensuring global health and preparedness."

Professional Certificate programs on edX are designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. They provide learners with a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills.

"With a global reputation for excellence in teaching and research, and a mission to address today's most pressing challenges through innovative, interdisciplinary solutions, Tel Aviv University is a valuable addition to our growing network of institutions committed to creating a world where every learner can transform their ambition into opportunity through high quality educational content," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, edX's parent company. "These offerings from Tel Aviv University expand our rapidly growing portfolio of cutting-edge educational content from the best institutions worldwide."

About Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University (TAU) - Israel's largest and most comprehensive institution of higher learning - is home to over 30,000 students studying in nine faculties and over 125 schools and departments across the spectrum of sciences, humanities and the arts.

Consistently ranked in the top 20 in the world in terms of scientific citations and among the top 100 universities internationally, Tel Aviv University is also Israel's first choice for students, and its graduates are the most sought after by Israeli companies. Global in outlook and impact, TAU advances teaching and research that break down the walls between disciplines, striving to address the twenty-first century's most pressing challenges through bold, interdisciplinary solutions.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

