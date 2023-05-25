Peace Out Skincare Launches Vitamin C Glow Stick

A one-way ticket to smooth, glowing, hydrated, and vitamin-enriched skin, packed in a handy, mess-free stick.

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Out Skincare, universally known as the experts in Acne Prone Skin and the brand that created the only clean, patented OTC Acne and Day Dot pimple patches, announces the launch of their newest power player for your eyes. Enter Vitamin C Glow stick.

A packed 6% C complex blend, this powerful, yet gentle solid serum balm contains four types of Vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine that instantly brightens the skin around your eyes. Users will experience an immediate magical glow while softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles, targeting dull textured skin to reveal a brighter, smoother-looking complexion. Vitamin C Glow Stick is recommended for all day use and for long lasting benefits of your eyes and face.

With the launch of Vitamin C Glow Stick, Peace Out continues to build products that also target and cater to acne-prone skin.

"Now in my 30's, the health and glow of the skin under and around my eyes has become much more of a focus for me. I created this powerful Vitamin C Glow Stick to give an instant glow while gently working to soften the look of fine lines and texture around the eyes. Plus, when used on the face, Vitamin C can help restore the skin's appearance post-acne breakouts," says Enrico Frezza CEO & Founder of Peace Out Skincare. "I have used Vitamin C for years to treat my scarring and dark spots. The Vitamin C Glow Stick goes everywhere with me because throughout the day I can give my eyes some love and some glow with a simple swipe, while also knowing it's safe and effective for my acne-prone skin."

A clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free product, the Vitamin C Glow Stick's star ingredients include four types of vitamin C: antioxidant, co-enzyme for collagen synthesis, and a brightening agent formula containing two stable derivatives; peptides that nourish the skin and slow the loss of collagen; caffeine which reduces the appearance of puffiness and swelling by activating the skin's metabolism; squalane and strawberry oil for hydration; and extra-fine gold color that brightens through iridescent, reflective color play.

The Vitamin C Glow Stick will be priced at $28 USD for 3 g / .10 oz. and sold exclusively at Sephora and sephora.com on May 25, 2023. #PeaceOutSkincare #PeaceOutxSephora

ABOUT PEACE OUT SKINCARE

Peace Out was made by real people who tried everything to get rid of their skin imperfections.

Frustrated with breakouts and poor results, they set out to create innovative, first-to-market, targeted products and routines for your skin's lifetime journey. Our easy-to-use solutions combine active ingredients with innovative technology so you can live in your best skin.

