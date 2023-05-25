WSI Selects Metafora to Advise Transportation Technology Strategy

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest privately held logistics companies in the U.S., Warehouse Specialists, LLC (WSI), has selected Metafora to assist with WSI's technology strategy for its brokerage and managed transportation offerings. The goal of this partnership is to further modernize and improve the WSI freight unit's technology and make better use of its data.

"The technology approach for our warehouse business has been to take best-in-class software modules from a variety of vendors and tie them together to provide our customers with a truly reliable and data-rich experience. Our transportation business requires the same thing. Metafora has a unique combination of deep technology expertise, operating experience, and market knowledge. It also shares WSI's commitment to customer service. Partnering with Metafora was an easy decision," says Peter Davis, VP and General Manager of Fulfillment and Chemical for WSI.

The partnership with WSI on its digital freight initiative will focus on technology selection and data strategy to support rapid growth goals and ensure consistent and top tier customer experience.

"Metafora is excited to partner with WSI on this journey. They have an incredible team, an incredible reputation, and an incredible track record of delivering for their customers. Delivering our technology and industry expertise will ensure that WSI remains an industry leader in all facets of their business through this digital transformation," added Ryan Schreiber, Metafora's Chief Growth Officer.

As the freight tech landscape continues to evolve, Metafora is uniquely positioned to help trucking companies, shippers, 3PLs, freight brokers, freight forwarders, and others in the transportation and supply chain industry navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. With a focus on technology and data-driven solutions, Metafora helps businesses achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

About Metafora

Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy . Metafora's mission is to help businesses overcome roadblocks toward progress and growth through better application of software , so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

About WSI

Founded in 1966, WSI is one of the largest privately-held 3PLs in the U.S. Through its roughly 14 million square feet of warehousing space, asset and non-asset transportation offerings, and large rail network, WSI provides absolute supply chain reliability for customers ranging in size from the Fortune 500 to recent startups.

