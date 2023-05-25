Zero Zero Robotics Launches Brand New Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera: Hover Camera X1

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Zero Robotics, a leading robotics company, has launched its newest flagship product, the Hover Camera X1, a pocket-sized self-flying camera that is available today on Indiegogo. Like the rest of the Hover Camera product line, the X1 is focused on a user-centered flying experience, while featuring significant improvements in portability and usability. The Hover Camera X1 can be flown entirely hands-free, requiring neither a controller nor an app to operate. It leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to enable a more effortless and enjoyable flying experience. With folded dimensions of 5in*3.38in*1.22in (127mm*86mm*31mm) and a weight of only 4.40oz (125g), it is roughly the size and weight of a smartphone, making it easy to carry in a pocket or bag.

Hover Camera X1, Make the Flying Fun Again (PRNewswire)

The X1 utilizes the award-winning and highly recognizable foldable enclosure design of Hover Camera Passport, recipient of the Red Dot 2017 Best of the Best Award. The enclosure design allows the device to be flown directly out of the user's hand and at close distances to people.

Five classic automatic flight paths and more advanced user-customizable flight paths can be selected with an on-device button. Users only need to select their flight mode and press a button to take flight and start recording. The X1's cinematic flight paths support a variety of configurations, and its robust follow mode, including front and back follow at up to 20km/h, makes it a perfect companion for active users.

The X1 also features a mechanical gimbal combined with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and horizon levelling to capture smooth and stable videos. It boasts wind resistance of up to level-4 winds, and it supports 2.7K video and video HDR. Each 11-minute battery is sufficient for up to 20 intelligent flights, and the product comes with two batteries and a charging hub. The Hover Camera X1 app allows users to configure flight path parameters like distance, duration, and HDR. Users can also download and share their photos and videos.

"Our vision has always been to utilize cutting-edge technology to build a companion for all your adventures: a product that is simple enough for everybody to use while creating great-looking content. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved with the X1 and I think it's going to bring a lot of joy to people's lives. We want to make flying fun again!" said MQ Wang, CEO of Zero Zero.

The Journey Starring You, Hover Camera X1 (PRNewswire)

The Hover Camera X1 will be available at Indiegogo, with early-bird prices starting from $299 for a limited period. The product is already in production and will be shipped within the month.

For more information about the Hover Camera X1, visit thehover.com or join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube.

For media inquiries please contact marketing@thehover.com

Hover Camera X1's Key Features

Award-winning foldable enclosure design, light and highly portable

One-button palm take-off and on-hand landing

Five pre-programmed flight paths selected with the press of a button; no need for app or remote controller to fly.

VIO positioning combined with level-4 wind resistance enables extremely stable flight

Triple image stabilization: mechanical gimbal, EIS, and horizon leveling

Hover Camera X1 app includes real-time preview, manual control, flight parameter configuration, and content management and sharing

2.7K video and video HDR

Hover Camera Specs

Dimensions: 127mm*145mm*30mm (op en), 127 mm*86mm*31mm(folded)

Weight: 125g(with battery)

Flight time: 1 charge supports 20 flight paths

Internal storage: 32GB

Image stabilization: Gimbal + EIS

Gimbal range (Pitch): -90°~15°

WIFI: 2.4GHz,5.8GHz

Top speed: Flight 20km/h, Vertical up 1.5m /s, Vertical down 1.5m /s

Wind resistance: 7.9m /s

Operating temp: 0 ℃ - 40 ℃

Max height: 15m

Max distance from user: 30m

About ZeroZero Robotics:

Co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Ph.D's, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang, ZeroZero is a forward-thinking robotics company pioneering the future of smart flying robotics that empower people to enhance their lives. Seven years ago, ZeroZero introduced its first flagship product, the Hover Camera Passport, a consumer-friendly smart flying camera built for capturing fun and unique perspectives and exciting memories. It received widespread acclaim, won numerous awards, such as Best of the Best from Red Dot Design, IF Design, CES, among others, and entered into a worldwide partnership with Apple retail. ZeroZero, with over 160 employees, is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in San Francisco, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. Investors include IDG, GSR Ventures, ZhenFund, among others.

