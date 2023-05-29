Big Data Expo 2023: Merging Digital Technology with Culture

GUIYANG, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

The much-awaited Big Data Expo 2023, taking place from May 26th to 28th in Guiyang, presents an array of groundbreaking technological accomplishments that are redefining the nexus of culture and technology. As digital technology such as big data, cloud computing, and AI evolve at a rapid pace, they are propelling the cultural sector into a new era of creativity and distribution, thus sparking a wealth of opportunities for cultural expansion.

Technologies that provide immersive experiences, such as xR and holographic projections, are not only transforming the way cultural products are consumed, but also how they are produced. Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic, a leading LED display manufacturer, showcases its top-of-the-line products and innovative solutions at the Expo, enabling visitors to experience captivating visuals firsthand.

A major highlight at Absen's booth is the virtual shooting stage, which primarily employs LED display screens from Absen to produce predefined visuals, creating distinctive settings. As visitors step onto the stage, they are transported into the scene through high-tech processing, thus experiencing an immersive sensory spectacle.

Absen's virtual stage utilizes "xR" virtual shooting as the technical support to deliver an immersive experience to the audience. xR refers to extended reality, which encompasses VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and MR (mixed reality). This technology is becoming increasingly prevalent in several fields, including advertising, film production, and live commerce. One notable application is the virtual shooting studio, where LED screens and virtual shooting technology merge to digitally replicate specific "scenes". This allows actors to perform directly within an AR virtual environment, leading to significant savings in production time and cost.

Discussing the rationale for venturing into xR virtual shooting, a director of Absen stated, "xR offers a gateway to the metaverse, integrating a wide variety of virtual realities. It represents a groundbreaking technology in the film and television sector, enhancing overall industry shooting efficiency and fostering growth. Given its enormous potential, xR will also link the industry to others, including education, smart manufacturing, and energy supply. Undoubtedly, this signifies a forthcoming trend in the display industry's evolution."

In addition to the innovation generated by its virtual shooting technology, Absen has also been enriching the novel experience of digital culture in culture-themed tourism. For instance, Absen has played a vital role in the construction of themed attractions in the core area of Universal Beijing Resort. It creates a multi-dimensional, all sensory immersive experience with the advanced LED display technology. The Performing Arts Center of Guiyang Grand Theatre benefits from stages adorned with movable LED screens and a four-sided rotating stage, offering viewers a spectacular visual treat. Furthermore, Absen has influenced the exhibition industry, particularly in the Sci-Tech Cultural Center of Wannian County of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province. Here, Absen's immersive digital sand table (CAVE) and large-scale data visualization smart screen have turned the center into a new science, technology, and culture landmark. The director of Absen said, "We aim to use LED display technology to revolutionize content, models, and business modes, crafting immersive cultural attractions and continually enhancing visitors' audio-visual experience."

In the digital era, technological advancements and content drive the cultural industry's evolution. Consequently, the demand for intellectual property protection is becoming more urgent.

At the Expo, Intellectual Property Publishing House presents the China IPR Big Data and Intelligent Service System (Inspiro). The publishing house director explained, "We have collected 491 pools of data, reaching a capacity of 383T+ and an amount of 1 billion+. Inspiro integrates data resources, including domestic and foreign patents, trademarks, intellectual property cases and standards, scientific journals, geographical indications, new plant varieties, and layout-designs of integrated circuit. Inspiro performs multiple functions, such as information retrieval, analysis, early warnings, and project management in big data."

Using interactive data visualization and data monitoring and analysis, Inspiro communicates complex data relationships and data-driven insights in an easily digestible manner.

The director further noted, "The publishing house is tasked with overseeing intellectual property throughout its lifecycle. From the moment books, paintings, or other works are created, we manage the verification of their originality and intellectual property protection, realization, and infringement."

Cultural digitization is now a national strategy. In Guizhou, digitization enriches public cultural services, meeting diverse needs. Libraries are enhancing the reading experience through technologies such as robot guides, digital resources, and virtual reality. Cultural venues like museums, connected to the "cloud," provide audiences with new and immersive experiences through cloud performances and exhibitions. The "Travel Guizhou with One Code" app, which compiles information on Guizhou's tourist attractions, enables a seamless, smart tourism experience. The data-driven evolution of the cultural industry is yielding benefits for more people.

