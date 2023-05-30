International ITC Files Complaint with Global Electronics Council Against HP for False EPEAT Certification

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Imaging Technology Council (Int'l ITC), the North American trade association for imaging supplies remanufacturers, has filed a complaint against HP Inc. (HP) with the Global Electronics Council (GEC). This organization oversees the EPEAT ecolabel program. The complaint alleges that HP is preventing the use of remanufactured cartridges in "Dynamic Security" and "HP+" EPEAT-certified printers. Manufacturers of EPEAT-registered devices are prohibited from designing their products to prevent the use of remanufactured cartridges.

According to the complaint, EPEAT required criteria 4.9.2.1 prohibits registration of "products that are designed to prevent the use of a non-manufacturer cartridge," HP's websites and documentation for EPEAT registered printers include statements such as "[w]orks only with original HP ink," "requires … exclusive use of Original HP ink cartridges for the life of the printer," and "[c]artridges using a non-HP chip may not function or may cease to function." The complaint asserts that these and similar statements regarding HP's Dynamic Security and HP+ printers directly conflict with EPEAT Criterion 4.9.2.1. 86 printer models with such contradictory statements are specifically identified. The complaint asks that the GEC repeal all EPEAT certifications for the devices identified in this complaint, take appropriate enforcement action against HP, and conduct a thorough review of the EPEAT certifications for all other HP products.

The complaint explains that "ecolabels exist to help consumers and institutional purchasers quickly and easily identify those products that meet specific environmental performance criteria and are therefore deemed 'environmentally preferable.' That purpose is only served when the managing body ensures strict compliance with its requirements and holds manufacturers that fail to comply accountable."

The GEC follows an established process for addressing EPEAT complaints, including evaluating the complaint for completeness and assigning a staff person to manage, investigate, resolve, and notify the complainant of the investigation results.

Tricia Judge, the Executive Director of the International ITC, emphasized the importance of the GEC's investigation into HP's EPEAT claims, "This investigation is essential to maintaining the integrity of the EPEAT ecolabel program. We have full confidence that the GEC will conduct a comprehensive, unbiased, and efficient investigation process."

The complaint and all exhibits are available for public download at https://tinyurl.com/xursr3h.

For more information on EPEAT, visit www.epeat.net.

The International Imaging Technology Council

The International Imaging Technology Council represents the interests of members of the imaging supplies industry, including cartridge remanufacturers, their distributors and dealers. Int'l ITC also represents vendors to the industry, office-machine retail and repair providers. The Int'l ITC provides its members with advocacy, promotion, and education. It also administers the STMC cartridge quality certification program. For more information, see www.i-itc.org.

