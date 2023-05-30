LILYSILK Shines on Celebrities at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, continues to make waves in the world of fashion, as its Glossy Silk Mini Robes stole the spotlight at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival held from May 17-27. Prominent celebrities opted for the allure of LILYSILK, adorning themselves with the Glossy Silk Mini Robes during the world's most famous film festival.

American supermodel and TV personality Gigi Hadid recently was spotted in a series of pictures that surfaced on Instagram, showcasing herself wearing the robe while preparing for the Cannes Film Festival. The stunning images capture her presence on a balcony against the backdrop of a picturesque sea view. Likewise, Italian actress Simona Tabasco, renowned for her role in the HBO series The White Lotus, posted a short video on her Instagram wearing the luxurious LILYSILK robe as she prepared for the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The video was also featured in Vanity Fair magazine.

Gigi Hadid was spotted to wear LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe (PRNewswire)

"It is a great honor to witness the repeated presence of LILYSILK on beloved celebrities at iconic events like the Cannes Film Festival. With its growing popularity among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike, LILYSILK continues redefining luxury and comfort in the world of fashion," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We aim to inspire people to embrace a better lifestyle, and this continues to motivate our designers to push the boundaries of fashion while ensuring utmost comfort."

Experience the epitome of luxury and elegance with the Glossy Silk Mini Robe

Crafted from 100% Grade 6A Mulberry Silk, this robe offers a skin-friendly and breathable experience like no other. The 22 Momme Charmeuse Silk fabric gives it a glossy, smooth, and soft texture that feels incredibly indulgent. Designed with a slightly dropped shoulder, a matching belt, and a relaxed fit, this robe exudes effortless style and comfort.

The Glossy Silk Mini Robe has become the go-to choice for celebrities when it comes to feeling glamorous before significant events. Celebrities such as Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow were seen wearing their silk robes as they got glammed up for the memorable 2023 Met Gala.

This is not the first time celebrities have adorned LILYSILK attire on big occasions. Acclaimed Hollywood stars such as Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart have also been spotted wearing LILYSILK at various glitzy events.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK