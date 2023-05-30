MIP Fund Accounting Honored by Annual TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

The leading fund accounting solution wins 10 Top Rated awards, including a first place ranking in Nonprofit Accounting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands, the leading accounting software for nonprofits, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, and government organizations, today announced it has been recognized by the 2023 TrustRadius Awards as a Top Rated product in 10 award categories. They ranked first in Nonprofit Accounting and as Top Rated in the Accounting, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Budgeting and Forecasting, Expense Management, Grant Management Software, Payroll, Procurement, and Revenue Management categories.

Now in its eighth year, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards is a leading award program spotlighting the best in B2B technology products. The awards recognize the most highly-rated digital platforms and tools as chosen by the businesses and professionals who use them, empowering customers' voices and centering users' experiences.

"We are thrilled that our customers once again have shared how much MIP best supports their vast financial processes and helps them save time," said Neil Taurins, General Manager at MIP. "MIP is proud to power more than 6,000 organizations as they transparently manage and report on their finances. We know there are many options for nonprofit accounting technology, and we are humbled that our customers chose and favor us."

MIP Fund Accounting is a cloud-based solution that easily manages your organization's finances, payroll, and revenue sources with core accounting functionality, built-in compliance, best-in-class reporting, and budgeting tools. MIP has been helping government organizations and nonprofits in healthcare, education, social services, and advocacy account for their future for more than 40 years.

"MIP Fund Accounting has won Top Rated Awards across 10 categories," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed thousands of high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last 12 months to determine the Top Rated products across multiple software categories. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Top Rated awards to reflect the true voice of the market. The trScore metric corrects for bias and can't be manipulated, unlike vanity awards.

About MIP Fund Accounting®

MIP Fund Accounting® is accounting for nonprofits' futures. Designed to track unlimited funds and manage financial books with ease, MIP is the nation's leading cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting solution for nonprofits, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, and government organizations across the country. Its software handles the intricate financial process in a streamlined, user-friendly system. Manage finances, track every fund, and follow every dollar. For more information, visit mip.com.

