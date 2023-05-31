Alfa Romeo Announces All-new Tonale Official Electric Range and MPGe as Vehicles Arrive in US

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale has completed final EPA testing with an electric range of 33 miles and MPGe rating of 77. Total range of the Alfa Romeo Tonale with a full battery charge is 360 miles. Combined fuel economy is 29 MPG.

Alfa Romeo Announces All-new Tonale Official Electric Range and MPGe as Vehicles Arrive in The United States (PRNewswire)

"We are happy to announce the official EPA electric range of 33 miles and 77 MPGe for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will allow many of our customers to drive their daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The Alfa Romeo Tonale represents the beginning of our transformation to greater electrification while staying true to the performance characteristics our customers expect from the brand, including a best-in-class 285 horsepower."

The Tonale is the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment. The advanced powertrain system uses the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder engine (180-horsepower) to provide torque to the front wheels. A high-voltage Belt Starter Generator mounted to the engine assists in greater efficiency, smoother drive cycle transitions and seamless stop-start capability.

The Tonale's efficiency and performance is bolstered by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that drives a 90-kW electric motor on the rear axle with 184 lb.-ft. (250 Nm) of torque from 0 rpm. Total output is a best-in-class 285 horsepower and 347 lb.-ft. (470 Nm) of torque.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is shipping to dealerships now:

Veloce - $47,495

Ti - $44,995

Sprint - $42,995

Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

