American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Names New Board Officers and Trustees at Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, installed new board officers and trustees during the AAPD 2023 General Assembly meeting on May 29 in Orlando.

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. (PRNewsFoto/American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry) (PRNewswire)

Scott W. Cashion

PRESIDENT

Dr. Scott Cashion is a 1994 graduate of the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry and finished his Residency and Masters in Pediatric Dentistry there in 1997. He is a board-certified pediatric dentist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. After 22 years in private practice in Greensboro, N.C., he sold his practice and joined the faculty at the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry, Division of Pediatric and Public Health as an associate professor.

Cashion has served as a leader with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD). He currently serves as the Vice President of the AAPD. In addition, he serves as the chair of the Pediatric Medicaid/CHIP Advisory committee and is Immediate Past President of the Medicaid/Medicare/CHIP Dental Services Association (MSDA). Cashion served on the Board of Trustees of the AAPD (2008-2011) and was Parliamentarian (2012-2013). In May of 2013 he was awarded the Merle C. Hunter Award for Leadership in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Cashion currently serves as an ADA Delegate for the NC Delegation and has been a Delegate or Alternate Delegate since 2009. Cashion is a past president of the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation and current president of the North Carolina Services for Dentistry. In 2018, he completed his service on the ADA Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention (CAAP, formerly CAPIR).

Cashion is past president of the North Carolina Dental Society (2015). He previously served on the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Dental Society. Cashion is a member of the Guilford County Dental Society and served as president in 2005-2006. He was president of the North Carolina Third District Dental Society in 2004.

Cashion was awarded the North Carolina Dental Society's Commendation Award in 2007. He is a fellow in the International College of Dentists, American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

Cashion is involved in the Greensboro Community and served on the Board of Habitat for Humanity, is active in his church and is a member of the Greensboro Sports Council. He is an avid runner and has ran three marathons.

Scott D. Smith

PRESIDENT-ELECT

Dr. Scott D. Smith received his D.D.S. from the University of Michigan in 1986, and his M.S. in pediatric dentistry in 1988.Upon completion of his Graduate and Post-Graduate studies at the University of Michigan, Smith and his wife Debbie moved to Denver, Colo., to establish a private practice. He currently has offices in Denver and Centennial, Colo. In addition to private practice, he is an Adjunct Assistant Clinical Instructor at both the University of Colorado and at the University of Michigan, traveling back to Ann Arbor monthly.

Soon after arriving in Denver, he became involved in the Colorado Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Metro Denver Dental Society, holding multiple offices with each group. In addition to being a founding member of the Rose Medical Center Cleft Lip and Palate/Craniofacial Anomalies Team, Smith has contributed to the Bright Futures Program with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In 1996, Smith was appointed by the Governor of Colorado to the Colorado State Board of Dental Examiners and served as President of the Board from 2000–2004. During his tenure on the State Board he also served as an examiner for the Central Regional Dental Testing Service.

As a member of the AAPD, Smith has served on multiple Councils and Committees including Chair of Annual Session Local Arrangements Denver 2001, Council on Clinical Affairs Committee on Adolescent Health and the Council on Continuing Education. In June of 2017, he completed a three-year term on the AAPD Board of Trustees. In addition to Council and Committee Work, Smith has participated in the Leadership Institute at Kellogg and both cohorts of the Advanced Leadership Institute at Wharton.

Outside of his involvement in the AAPD, Dr. & Mrs. Smith enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle that includes skiing, cycling and fly fishing. Additionally, Smith plays ice hockey in an Adult Hockey League.

Thomas G. Ison

VICE PRESIDENT

Dr. Thomas G. Ison is owner of a private practice in Newburgh, Ind. He received his dental degree and certificate in pediatric dentistry from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., and completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Dentistry at Indiana University School of Dentistry. He previously held appointments as an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and Chief of Dentistry at Norton Children's Hospital, in Louisville. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Currently the Parliamentarian of the AAPD, he has served as a consultant to the AAPD Council of Clinical Affairs, and as District III (now Southeastern) Trustee. While Trustee, he was on the Strategic Planning Committee and was liaison to the Council on Dental Benefits and AAPD PAC. He is a Past President of the Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry and Kentucky Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Ison has been an examiner for the ABPD Oral Clinical Exam as well as committee member and part leader for the Renewal of Certification Examination. He resides in Evansville, Ind., with his wife, Connie, and daughter, Maggie.

Carlos A. Bertot

SECRETARY-TREASURER

Dr. Carlos "Charlie" Bertot received his dental degree from the University of Florida, College of Dentistry, and his certificate in pediatric dentistry from the University of Kentucky, Albert B. Chandler Medical Center. He became a Diplomate of the ABPD in 1996 and has been involved with organized dentistry since his days in dental school. In addition to his membership and service to multiple dental organizations, he is a past-president of the Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and has served AAPD at the council/committee and board level. A past Parliamentarian for AAPD and current Southeastern District Trustee, Bertot is the managing partner of a busy pediatric dental practice in Maitland, Fla., a suburb of Orlando.

Bertot is a graduate of the AAPD Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University and the AAPD Advanced Leadership Institute at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. Together with his wife of 31 years, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling, and staying fit. Bertot is most proud of his three children. His son is currently an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery resident. His oldest daughter is a third-year medical student, and his youngest daughter is a college senior planning for a master's degree in psychology.

Anthea Mazzawi

AT LARGE/FEDERAL SERVICES TRUSTEE

Dr. Anthea Mazzawi is a board-certified pediatric dentist who has practiced dentistry for almost 20 years. Raised along the gulf coast of Florida, she earned a B.S. degree in Developmental Biology from Florida State University and a D.M.D. degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry. She then completed a residency in pediatric dentistry at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is currently in private practice with her husband, Dr. Miles Mazzawi, who is also a pediatric dentist. Their practice, Cherokee Children's Dentistry, has been serving the needs of children in the greater Atlanta area since 2007. Mazzawi is passionate about working with children and serving as an advocate for all child related issues.

Mazzawi has been heavily involved with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and organized dentistry throughout her career. She served as the president of The College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry in 2018 and has also been a part of several committees and councils for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Currently, she is the chair of the Scientific Program Committee for the Annual Session. She also serves chairman of the Greater Atlanta Dental Foundation Gala Committee (an event that raises funds to meet the needs of several free/reduced fee clinics in Atlanta), and the secretary for the GA Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Mazzawi is excited to serve as a trustee on the board of trustees for the AAPD. She looks forward to working with her colleagues, specifically the federal service membership, to promote for our profession and advance optimal oral health for all children.

Steven K. Rayes

ABPD DIRECTOR

Dr. Steve K. Rayes graduated from Indiana State University with a major in Biology and minors in Business Administration and French. He subsequently enrolled at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and graduated as a general dentist. This was followed by a one year GPR (general practice residency) program that was completed through the Louisville VA medical center. To enroll in a loan repayment program with the Indian Health Service/US Public Health Service (IHS/PHS), Rayes applied to serve in the remote areas of Alaska. He was stationed in Dillingham, Alaska, followed by Kodiak, Alaska. After eight years of service as a General Dentist to the Alaska Native community and particularly the children in need, Rayes found his passion for pediatric dentistry. He was offered a full scholarship through the IHS/PHS and was enrolled back at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry for a Master's degree in pediatric dentistry. After graduation, Rayes returned to Anchorage to the Alaska Native Medical Center and Southcentral Foundation, where he worked as a staff pediatric dentist. He was instrumental in the development of a Pediatric Residency Program in which he was a faculty member until 2008, at which time he began as the Associate Director of the Graduate Program in Advanced Training in Pediatric Dentistry through NYU Langone-AK site. He holds a Certificate of Dental Education through the University of the Pacific in San Francisco, Calif. In 2015, Rayes relocated with his family to purchase a private practice in Vermont. He continues in full time private practice while teaching and providing OR services at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He also serves on the Executive Board of the Vermont State Dental Society.

Ann M. Bynum

SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Dr. Ann Bynum is originally from Ocala, Fla. She did her undergraduate training at Florida State University. She then attended dental school at the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, Dr. Matt Bynum. She did two further years of training in Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. Bynum moved to Greenville, S.C., in 1997 and opened her practice in Simpsonville. She has three children of her own (all boys) and understands and appreciates the arts of pediatric dentistry and parenting.

Bynum is a Diplomate and Examiner of the ABPD, a member of the SSPD, the AAPD, and the ADA. She has lectured and written numerous articles on pediatric dentistry, customer service, marketing, leadership, and teamwork over the years. Over the last four years she has added teaching others about tongue ties, sleep and airway. She enjoys spending time with her husband and their three boys, Matthew, Luke, and John. She enjoys working on her practice and travelling.

Hakan Koymen

NORTHEASTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Dr. Hakan Koymen is a board certified pediatric dentist in private practice in Baltimore, Md. He was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., and attended the University of Detroit-Mercy for dental school and University of Maryland for his pediatric dental residency. He has been dental director for the Maryland Healthy Smiles Program (Medicaid) in the State of Maryland for the last 13 years and has always worked hard to provide quality access to care to all children no matter what their background. He also served as the Northeast Trustee for the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry where he continued to serve all the way through his presidency in 2020. More recently, he has been very involved with the Academy being on the Council on Continuing Education, the Scientific Affairs Committee, and a part of Kellogg Leadership Institute VI. He also worked to create the new Mock Oral Board exams that are offered in conjunction with the AAPD Oral Clinical Exam Review Course. He looks to use his previous experience on committees and executive boards to help the Academy continue its pursuit to be the Big Authority on Little Teeth.

These appointees will join current members of the AAPD Board of Trustees for the 2023-2024 term.

