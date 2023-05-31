ArcSpan Launches Next-Gen DMP for First Party Publisher Monetization; Brings Needed Tech to Upgrade Pubs' Data Ops and Boost Sales Results

Leading publisher audience monetization solutions provider reinvents legacy data management platform (DMP) technology by unlocking the value of publisher first-party audience data with smarter audience cohort tools and machine learning data intelligence to meet the evolving needs of premier publishers.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies, the innovative publisher audience monetization company, announced today the official launch of ArcSpan AMS™, the Audience Monetization System. AMS fills a vital publisher need for a purpose-built, flexible, real-time, first party DMP monetization solution for large and mid-sized advertising-driven publishers. This launch advances ArcSpan's dedication to helping publishers overcome increasingly ineffective and overpriced technology that is not fully equipped to support publishers' revenue opportunities.

"We've built AMS based on the input from a variety of publishers. They consistently tell us that existing DMP and CDP technology fails to meet their monetization priorities to fulfill direct-sold and programmatic deals. Publishers are frustrated seeing that their adtech processes often result in as much as 70% of their audiences left unaddressable to support potential buyer demand," said ArcSpan CEO & Co-founder, Arthur Muldoon. "AMS solves publishers' critical need for a next-gen first party DMP that delivers greater audience data accuracy and scale to help publishers upgrade their revenue operations and win more RFPs."

ArcSpan AMS™ delivers audience addressability and monetization solutions to meet the evolving needs of both the comScore 3,000 and Retail Media Network businesses. As a flexible, modular system, AMS operates as a standalone DMP or can be configured to enhance existing data tech. ArcSpan's next-gen technology provides many key benefits to help publisher revenue leaders align with advertisers and win more RFPs. These include:

Robust, real-time audience data processing: ArcSpan's sophisticated data processor ingests customer's first party data, ArcSpan's custom audience attention metrics, syndicated consumer and demographic data attributes and other cross-channel data feeds to enable robust, dynamic audience data sets.

Intuitive, powerful audience building and machine learning data intelligence : ArcSpan's streamlined contextual and behavioral audience cohort building tools suite and 10+ machine learning data models enable customized and automated audiences at scale in an integrated platform.

Revenue-oriented direct sold and programmatic deal results : ArcSpan's platform transacts customized and automated cross-channel audiences via integrated SSPs / DSPs supporting direct sold and programmatic deals and efficient alignment with demand sources.

Cost-effective, flexible 1P DMP rate plans: ArcSpan aims to deliver a positive ROI for any size publisher - fees are structured based on a low monthly base fee and a simple usage fee.

The ArcSpan AMS customer platform has been purpose-built for publishers' revenue operations teams to organize, build, manage and transact audience deals through a highly intuitive, thoughtful interface.

The AMS platform is focused on four critical audience monetization success factors:

Accuracy - Contextual and Behavioral Audience Builder : Create and manage customized or auto-generated contextual and behavioral audience segments. ArcSpan's intuitive data menu features hundreds of data dimensions across eight core data groups. Scale - Modeled Audiences : AMS is the first DMP solution to offer advanced audience data modeling as a flexible, custom component, optimizing every audience based on 10+ machine learning (ML) models incorporating both publisher first party data as well as integrated syndicated and customer-generated data. This enables a predictive similarity score threshold which weighs accuracy with scale. Monetization - Buyer Transactions : Robust data monetization "push features" to transact in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner in selected SSP/DSP or direct deal environments. Reporting - Insights and Optimization : Advanced data analytics and insights to help publishers make more informed decisions to measure and drive revenue.

"Publishers clearly need smarter toolsets to succeed in today's rapidly evolving, complex digital advertising industry," said ArcSpan Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder, Garret Vreeland. "The transition towards first party data places publishers at a revenue crossroads which presents an opportunity. Legacy DMPs and revenue ops technology have not kept pace with where the industry is headed. ArcSpan is excited to bring to market a solution that is purpose-built to help publishers meet today's challenges and position themselves for ongoing success. Our AMS platform is revenue focused, easy to implement and operate, offers advanced modeling technology, and is modular in design - all at affordable pricing. Publishers can measure success across a range of performance metrics. We are excited to bring AMS to the market and support publishers at such an important moment."

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is a best-in-class audience monetization company focusing on empowering publishers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data to generate incremental advertising revenue. ArcSpan's Audience Monetization System (AMS), is a next-gen DMP purpose-built to provide publishers with an easy to use, cost efficient platform that can process, manage, model, and activate the entire spectrum of publisher data to monetize audiences and drive ROI. Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, OpenSlate and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency.

The company is headquartered in New York City with an additional office in London. www.arcspan.com

