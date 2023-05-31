KEN JEONG AND SUNRISE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCE THE NATIONAL LAUNCH OF SUNRISEVX FOR CHILDREN WITH CANCER AND THEIR SIBLINGS

IT'S FUN. IT'S MAGICAL. IT'S FREE. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.

OCEANSIDE, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, actor and comedian Ken Jeong, ambassador for Sunrise Association, announced an initiative, SunriseVX (Virtual eXperience) giving children with pediatric cancer and their siblings the chance to experience the joy of summer day camp regardless of location, treatment schedules, or ability to attend in-person events.

Sunrise Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the joys of childhood back to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide, is building on the success of their 11 in-person Sunrise Day Camps by launching SunriseVX. SunriseVX (Virtual eXperience), which begins on June 20th, is designed specifically for those children who are unable to attend physical camp, offering a flexible and accessible summer camp experience that caters to children in every time zone.

Throughout the 8-week program, children will have the opportunity to engage with their camp counselors and other children sharing the same experience in a wide variety of live, interactive activities, including music, dance, sports, field trips, drama, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), yoga, and more. Campers will also enjoy a daily show designed to bring everyone together and foster a strong sense of community among participants.

According to Sunrise ambassador Ken Jeong, "I know from personal experience the emotional toll cancer takes on families. The joy and sense of normalcy Sunrise provides to pediatric cancer patients and their siblings is so important to healing. Every service provided to Sunrise families is free of charge, giving financial support to parents overcome with medical bills."

Kelley Williams, whose son Greyson participated in last year's pilot program said, "SunriseVX is the best thing that happened to my son…and me!"

Athena Levesque, Director of SunriseVX said, "In a world still healing from COVID, camping takes on a new urgency, particularly for children impacted by pediatric cancer who've missed out on essential peer interactions and life skills. Despite edging towards normalcy since 2020, these kids still confront isolation and lost opportunities. They need Sunrise. For those housebound or hospital bound, SunriseVX steps in, reinforcing that they're not alone. We're committed to re-energizing their summer with laughter, excitement, and the camaraderie of friends."

SunriseVX is revolutionizing the summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings nationwide. To learn more about SunriseVX and how to enroll, visit http://sunrisedaycamp.org/vx or contact Athena Levesque at athena.levesque@sunriseassociation.org

About Sunrise Association:

The mission of the Sunrise Association is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide. Sunrise accomplishes this through the creation and oversight of welcoming, inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge. Learn more at sunriseassociation.org.

About Ken Jeong:

Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. Jeong can be seen in the film FOOL'S PARADISE as well as on FOX "Kensday" on the Emmy-nominated hit "The Masked Singer" & as host of "I Can See Your Voice." He will soon be seen in the second season of AppleTV+'s hit "The Afterparty." He created and starred in his eponymous sitcom "Dr. Ken," played Sénor Chang on "Community" & the iconic Mr Chow in THE HANGOVER franchise. Other credits include "The Pentaverate, "Murderville," "The Office," "Entourage," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," his standup special "You Complete Me, Ho," & films CRAZY RICH ASIANS, KNOCKED UP, ROLE MODELS, TRANSFORMERS 3, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, STEP BROTHERS & the Oscar-nominated OVER THE MOON.

