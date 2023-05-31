Revolutionary New GPT AI Integration Produces Unprecedented Acceleration of Verifiable Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Maneuvers and Behaviors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. ("Perrone"), the industry's leading autonomous vehicle (AV) kit and turnkey AV solutions provider, is proud to announce a major breakthrough in the field of autonomous mobility with the integration of General Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) AI technology into its General Purpose Robotics Operating System, MAX. MAX is Perrone Robotics' software platform that forms the basis of the Company's vehicle agnostic TONY AV kit. This fusion marks a significant milestone in advancing the capabilities of autonomous vehicles, leading to a substantial increase in the number of vehicle maneuvers and expanding the operational design domains for autonomy.

PERRONE ROBOTICS UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING FUSION OF GPT AI AND MAX ROBOTICS OPERATING SYSTEM FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES (PRNewswire)

The integration of GPT AI technology with MAX empowers the Company's TONY-based autonomous vehicles with the ability to evaluate a massive number of possible maneuvers to undertake at an unprecedented scale, enabling them to make fully informed decisions in complex and dynamic environments. By harnessing GPT AI's natural language processing and deep learning capabilities, MAX gains enhanced perception, reasoning, and planning capabilities, resulting in improved safety, efficiency, and adaptability.

One of the most remarkable outcomes of this fusion is the massive acceleration in the creation of autonomous vehicle maneuvers. The integration of GPT AI with MAX enables the unprecedented exponential generation of autonomous maneuvers, enhancing the vehicle's ability to navigate intricate scenarios with precision and versatility. This breakthrough sets the stage for a new era of fully autonomous operations, as Perrone Robotics' autonomous vehicles have become increasingly capable of adapting to a wide range of driving conditions and challenges.

What's more, given the patented configurable and modular MAX software platform, a practical means for verification and validation of newly created maneuvers was also discovered. This approach combined with Perrone Robotics' existing patented approach to safety verification of AVs, provides a new way for verifying, both offline and online, the safe operation of fully autonomous vehicle systems.

Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics, shared his excitement about this pioneering development, stating, "The fusion of GPT AI technology with MAX represents a significant leap forward for autonomous vehicles. We are thrilled to witness the exponential expansion in possible operational scenarios and design domains, unlocking endless possibilities for autonomous mobility. This integration not only improves the maneuver generation capacity but also strengthens the overall autonomy of our vehicles, bringing us closer to a future of safe and efficient fully automated transportation."

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV-Retrofit kit.

MAX is patented in the U.S. (9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, and 11,314,251). MAX' GPT AI integration is patent pending. Additional U.S. and International patents pending. MAX, Perrone Robotics, TONY, & Mobility of People and Things are trademarks of Perrone Robotics.

Media Contacts:

Perrone Robotics

Nick Pilipowskyj

Vice President Business Operations

npilipowskyj@perronerobotics.com

(PRNewsfoto/Perrone Robotics Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perrone Robotics Inc