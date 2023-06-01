Aldi Launches 30-Minute Delivery with New Instacart-Powered Virtual Convenience Store

ALDI Express, a new convenience delivery offering, makes it easier than ever for customers to access last-minute items and essentials

SAN FRANCISCO and BATAVIA, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and ALDI, one of America's fastest-growing retailers, today announced ALDI Express, a new Instacart-powered virtual convenience store, that gets ALDI-exclusive products to customers' doors quicker than ever. From convenience items such as prepared foods, snacks and drinks to grocery staples and household essentials, ALDI Express gives customers access to nearly 2,000 of the most-shopped ALDI items, delivered in as fast as 30-minutes. ALDI Express convenience delivery is now available to customers from more than 2,100 ALDI locations across the country.

"We know our customers live hectic lives, and sometimes that means they don't have time to make it to the grocery store - even for a quick trip. Through ALDI Express, we're making shopping more convenient so you can satisfy a craving or get a missing ingredient in minutes," said Scott Patton, VP of National Buying at ALDI. "Together with Instacart, we'll continue to find ways to innovate and make the online grocery experience even more effortless and accessible."

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with ALDI through the introduction of ALDI Express. With this launch, we're making it easier for customers nationwide to get their favorite ALDI staples delivered faster than ever before," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We know how important it is to get what you need when you want it - whether it's a last-minute delivery for a missing dinner ingredient, milk for the baby or simply wanting a late-night snack."

ALDI began offering delivery services via Instacart in 2017. Instacart now delivers from more than 2,200 ALDI stores and powers pickup for more than 1,500 ALDI stores nationwide. The companies expanded their partnership in 2018 to include alcohol delivery, and ALDI was one of the first retailers to accept EBT SNAP online through Instacart in November 2020.

To place an order and learn more about ALDI Express powered by Instacart, please visit instacart.com/store/aldi-express/storefront or Instacart's Convenience Hub at instacart.com/store/hub/convenience .

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for six years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in store or online at new.aldi.us . ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,200 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

