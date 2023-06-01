Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Cutting-Edge Clinical Research Presented at 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Florida's Largest Community Oncology Practice Contributes Study Results in 23 Abstracts, Presentations and Publications

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians are presenting the outcomes of 23 clinical trials, the majority being Phase 1, at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting on June 2 – 6 in Chicago, Illinois. With over 120 abstract sub-categories, attendees will learn about the most advanced treatments, research and innovations in oncology care on a global scale.

Many of the featured studies being presented at the 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting originated from trials conducted at the three FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and from late-phase studies conducted at FCS clinics located throughout Florida.

"The diverse range of clinical research taking place across our FCS network is at the cornerstone of our quest to conquer cancer and contributing to global breakthroughs that are providing new hope to those living with cancer," said FCS Director of Clinical Research Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD is first author for a published study on ovarian cancer and is co-author of a poster presentation on non-small cell lung cancer.

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD is first author of two poster presentations, one on the results of a Phase 1 study on advanced solid tumors and the second, a Phase 1/2 study of relapsed/refractory B or T-cell lymphoma. Dr. Patel is co-author of five additional Phase 1 trials on solid tumors published or shared in poster presentations.

FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy Wang, MD will present as first author the results of a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of advanced solid tumors in a poster presentation.

FCS medical oncologist Cesar Augusto Perez, MD is co-author of two poster presentations on early-stage trials of solid tumors and a published study on solid tumors. Additionally, Dr. Perez is serving as Leader of the Head and Neck Educational Committee for the ASCO® annual meeting and is a member of the Head and Neck Scientific Committee. He will chair a discussion on developments in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during oral presentations:

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during poster presentations/discussions and publications:

Additionally, FCS investigators participated in a published study of clonal hematopoiesis and a Phase 2 study on melanoma that will be presented in a poster presentation.

Manish R. Patel, MD, FCS Director of Drug Development, said, "The early-stage research conducted at FCS is among the initial steps in determining new therapies that are increasingly becoming first-line standard of care for patients worldwide. We are delighted to share the impact of our work in this prestigious setting."

"It is rare for a community oncology practice to offer patients such extensive opportunities to participate in clinical trials," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. "Patients who entrust their care to FCS are receiving the most advanced therapies available, close to home."

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with all forms of cancer. Through research, education and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

