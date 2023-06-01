ID.me Appoints Mike Durso as Chief Revenue Officer and Marcus Hearne as Chief Marketing Officer

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market leading digital identity and credentials network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Durso as Chief Revenue Officer, and Marcus Hearne as Chief Marketing Officer. Between them they bring decades of experience to ID.me in leading successful go-to-market teams in hyper-growth environments and at scale.

"I'm excited to have Mike and Marcus join our senior leadership team," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "Their expertise will support our mission to provide safe and secure digital identity credentials, facilitating access across services, benefits, healthcare, and commerce. Both are joining at the right time as we experience rapid growth and need to build go-to-market teams and processes that can scale as we continue to relentlessly pursue our vision to streamline access to benefits and services while ensuring no identity is left behind."

Mike has an extensive background in building and leading high performance revenue teams in various enterprise software categories. He brings a wealth of strategic leadership experience and proven expertise in driving revenue growth at companies like, VMware, Veeam, and CyberArk. As CRO, Mike will spearhead ID.me's go-to-market revenue optimization and expansion initiatives, strengthen customer relationships and collaborate with cross functional teams to enhance sales performance. ID.me is confident Mike's appointment will reinforce and expand its leadership position."

"As I commence my journey as the Chief Revenue Officer at ID.me, my focus is clear: reinforcing trust in a digitized world, facilitating opportunities for underprivileged communities, and delivering significant value to all our stakeholders," said Mike Durso. "The goal at ID.me is straightforward, we aim to deliver widespread digital access for all Americans while partnering with both the private and public sector to reduce fraud and identity theft.

Marcus is a global B2B SaaS Marketing and Product Executive with a consistent record of delivering multi-million-dollar revenues, facilitating sustainable growth, and creating market leadership. With a background anchored in predictive analytics, Marcus has held product and marketing leadership roles at growth, hyper-growth, and global enterprise grade organizations including SPSS (acquired by IBM), IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, SDL (acquired by RWS) and Varicent.

"I'm thrilled to join ID.me," said Marcus Hearne. "It's a pivotal company in our increasingly digital world. Beyond boosting brand performance and modernizing commercial and government workflows, ID.me is dedicated to enhancing digital access for marginalized people and fighting identity theft. I'm incredibly proud of the fact that it's one of the very few organizations to focus on achieving universal access to a secure and private digital identity required to take advantage of a rapidly growing number of commercial and government services."

ID.me allows individuals to create secure, private, and portable digital identities that provide access to a rapidly growing network of commercial and government services. More than 100 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit network.ID.me.

