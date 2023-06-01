Safe Security Unveils Industry's First AI-Fueled Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds Platform with SafeGPT to Answer Cyber Questions a Hundred Times Faster

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Security (SAFE), the leader in AI-based cyber risk management SaaS platform, announced today the industry's first Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds for predicting and preventing cyber breaches. In contrast to the rest of the industry that takes a reactive approach, SAFE's Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds enables organizations to make informed and predictive dynamic security decisions to reduce risk.

Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds (PRNewswire)

Real-Time, Data-Driven, Aggregated Risk in a Single Place



SAFE's Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds provides organizations with a granular and aggregated view of enterprise security risk by bringing together multiple disparate cyber signals, including Crowdstrike, Wiz, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Provider, Qualys, Tanium, Rapid7, ServiceNow, and more in a single view. This provides organizations with visibility across their entire attack surface ecosystem, including technology, people, and third parties.

AI Breach Predictions and Prioritized Actions to Prevent Breaches



Using SAFE's predictive AI data models, co-developed with MIT, SAFE generates breach likelihood for different risk scenarios like ransomware. For example, accurately answer questions like:

How likely are you to be hit by a ransomware attack in the next 12 months?

What is your likelihood of being hit by the latest malware like "Snake" malware?

What is your dollar impact for that attack?

What prioritized actions can you proactively take to reduce the ransomware breach likelihood and reduce dollar risk?

"The CISO is facing an unprecedented level of pressure and the role has evolved into a major business decision maker. With SAFE, CISOs can gain a new level of visibility with higher confidence, through real-time access into their cybersecurity posture, to make the most impactful strategy to decrease cyber risk," said Saket Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of SAFE. "The new release of SafeGPT, a generative AI interface, powered by LLM models is a game-changer. It helps CISOs get the right answers a hundred times faster."

SafeGPT Drives Easy Access and Risk Reducing Decisions

SAFE's generative AI chat interface powered by LLM models, SafeGPT, offers an intuitive platform for managing cyber risk with ease, providing stakeholders with a clear and comprehensible overview of the organization's cybersecurity posture. With its user-friendly dashboard and natural language processing capabilities, SafeGPT enables users to ask targeted questions of their cyber risk data, determine the most effective strategies for mitigating risk, and respond confidently to inquiries from regulators and other key stakeholders.

"The market transitions going on now are going to affect every industry and vertical worldwide," said John Chambers, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco and current founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures." AI is going to have a tremendous impact on cybersecurity, which is why I am excited about the launch of SafeGPT. It simplifies complex problem-solving for board members and C-level executives."

About Safe Security



Safe Security is the leader in cyber risk management SaaS platforms. It has redefined cyber risk measurement and management with its real time, data driven approach that empowers enterprises, boards, regulators and cyber insurance carriers to understand cyber risk in an aggregated and granular manner.

Using SAFE's predictive AI driven data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are now empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents so that they can prioritize their cyber investments to most effectively mitigate their risk and understand the return on security investments. Having raised over $100m, SAFE is growing over 200% year-over-year and serves some of the largest global enterprises.

Visit safe.security and follow us at @SafeCRQ.s

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe Security