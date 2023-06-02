DUNCAN, Okla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Water Association (NRWA) is thrilled to announce a $1.185B settlement has been reached in litigation against the manufacturers of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate ("PFAS"), including DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva. Napoli Shkolnik Law Firm, NRWA's official partner, was a key player in the settlement that was announced earlier today, which will help water systems affected by PFAS.

Nearly $1.2B Settlement Win for Water Systems Against Manufacturers of PFAS

"We applaud the court, the leadership of Paul Napoli, and the work of the Napoli Shkolnik Law Firm for recognizing the need for these companies to be held accountable," said John O'Connell, NRWA Board President. "This settlement is the beginning of helping our utility members in the fight against PFAS. We recognize there is still much work ahead to remove PFAS from rural areas."

While a settlement has been reached between these companies, the trial against the remaining defendants, including 3M, is set for June 5, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

NRWA has created the PFAS Cost Recovery Program to help systems with PFAS treatment costs. If your system has already signed up for the program, Napoli will be in contact with you with next steps, which may involve more testing. If your system has not registered for the program, we encourage you to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to represent your system as a trusted attorney who will fight for compensation to overcome the financial impacts of PFAS. NRWA has retained the firm to represent the Association and our members.

NRWA Leadership and Litigation

NRWA's leadership had the foresight to see and understand that PFAS, including the monitoring of levels, treatment, and remediation costs, would be a major issue for rural water and wastewater utilities. Early in 2018, NRWA partnered with Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to file a lawsuit on behalf of its members.

"It is great to see the board's vision start to come to fruition," said Matthew Holmes, NRWA Chief Executive Officer. "We hope this settlement will benefit our members and rural systems across the country for many years to come as they continue to test and treat PFAS in our nation's drinking water."

Conclusion

NRWA and its 50 State Rural Water Associations have been representing the needs and concerns of small and rural utilities and will continue to do so as we navigate the challenges created by PFAS. NRWA acknowledges that Water Professionals are the backbone of small and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and clean wastewater treatment while supporting economic growth and protecting public health.

While the details and next steps regarding the settlement have not been released yet, Rural Water will continue to provide solutions and advocate for you. NRWA strongly encourages water systems to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC today to sign up for the PFAS Cost Recovery Program. This is just the first of many announcements to come regarding PFAS settlements and cost recovery options. NRWA and your State Association will keep you updated with the latest information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaylyn Snow, NRWA Content & Communications Specialist

580-736-1425

kaylyn@nrwa.org

National Rural Water Association

2915 S. 13th St.

Duncan, OK 73533

View original content:

SOURCE National Rural Water Association