Slope, Leader in Modernizing Clinical Trial Execution, Joins CancerX as Founding Member

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , the industry-leading provider of a clinical trial execution platform focusing on clinical inventory and sample management, announced today its role as a founding member of CancerX . This public-private partnership, which is a part of The White House's reignited national Cancer Moonshot, aims to revolutionize cancer research and treatment through the power of digital innovation. CancerX is co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), in collaboration with the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

Slope will leverage its expertise in complex oncology clinical trials and tech innovation to accelerate treatments.

As a founding member of CancerX, Slope will leverage its expertise in complex oncology clinical trials and technological innovation to accelerate treatments and contribute to the ambitious goal of reducing cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years.

"We are honored to support CancerX's mission to bring innovation to the fight against cancer," said Hope Meely, Chief Clinical Officer at Slope. "We are dedicated to transforming clinical trial execution by driving down the cost of clinical research, streamlining study start-up and close-out, and by always ensuring that clinical research sites and sponsors have what they need to serve patients."

Currently, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and there are nearly two million new cancer cases predicted for 2023, while cancer survivors are 2.5 times more likely to declare bankruptcy. The founding members of CancerX will play a crucial role in setting priorities and establishing practices that harness the power of innovation to achieve the goals of the Cancer Moonshot.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Slope to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

"Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration. CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer," said Santosh Mohan, Vice President, Digital, Moffitt Cancer Center. "As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people."

CancerX's multi-pronged approach to boost innovation in the fight against cancer focuses on three key pillars: commoditizing best practices and aligning incentives, coordinating access to research, mentorship, and collaborative opportunities, and demonstrating success in practice to drive broad adoption. By pursuing these goals, CancerX aims to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all individuals, improving outcomes and enhancing the overall quality of cancer care.

The organization has already announced its inaugural project to assess, quantify, and enhance the impact of digital solutions on cancer care cost, access, and outcomes. Sign up to receive information on this news and other CancerX work.

About Slope

Slope is the industry-leading provider of a clinical trial execution platform for highly complex, sample-intensive clinical trials. Slope's scalable platform transforms study execution by connecting siloed stakeholders, directing operations, and providing oversight through clinical inventory, sample management, and data-driven resupply solutions. This results in improved trial outcomes — including boosting patient enrollment and retention — reduction of supply waste, and adherence to study protocols, timelines, and budgets. Slope is trusted by industry leaders in complex clinical trials from top 50 pharma and CROs to emerging biotechs, and a global site network including NCI cancer centers and AMCs. To learn more about how Slope can transform your clinical trial execution, visit their website at slopeclinical.com .

About CancerX

CancerX was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in February 2023 as part of The White House's reignited national Cancer Moonshot. The public-private partnership unites the diverse stakeholders and innovators necessary to unleash the power of digital innovation to design and create a future that's free of the burden of cancer. At the end of March 2023, CancerX announced its co-hosts: Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). It also announced its inaugural project, " Advancing Digital Innovation to Improve Equity and Reduce Financial Toxicity in Cancer Care and Research ," which has begun work to assess, quantify, and enhance the impact of digital solutions on cancer care cost, access, and outcomes dimensions.

