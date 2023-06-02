White Castle Rolls Out White Castle Wednesdays at Local Skating Rink in June

Skaters can enjoy half-price admission, White Castle coupons and more

at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating Rink

White Castle will make a donation to Chicago Park District to support 100 summer campers on behalf of all skaters who visit on Wednesday evenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up the skates and get ready to roll this month as White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the first consumer packaged goods company in the quick-service restaurant industry, partners with United Skates of America for "White Castle Wednesdays."

White Castle is covering 50% of skating costs at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Skating Rink on Wed. evenings in June.

White Castle is covering 50% of the cost of skating (including skate rental) at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating Rink on Wednesday evenings throughout the month of June. That means the total cost of skating and skate rentals will be just $7 per person from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Each paid admission will also receive Slider coupons and White Castle swag. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating Rink is located at 1219 W. 76th Street in Chicago. This event is open to all members of the community, including but not limited to families, novices and JB skaters (practitioners of "James Brown" roller-skating, a style born in Chicago).

"White Castle is looking to get summer in Chicago off to a fantastic start, and we thought this partnership to provide the community a fun-filled, interactive activity was the perfect opportunity to lend a hand," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We know the roller- skating culture runs deep in Chicago, and we're looking forward to helping families create memorable moments this month."

White Castle, recognizing the important role the Chicago Park District (CPD) plays in providing a safe haven for community kids, will make a $7,000 donation to CPD on behalf of all the White Castle Wednesday skaters. The gift will support 100 kids participating in CPD summer camps.

White Castle is proud to maintain a close connection to the Chicago community. The CPD, which owns the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating Rink, provides:

Places for children and families to play in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

Extremely affordable after school and summer camp opportunities. In fact, 1 in 5 participants in Summer Camp and Park Kids received additional financial assistance.

"The White Castle family, through the Castle Shares program, supports more than 50 charities each year," said Erin Shannon, White Castle's corporate relations manager and fourth-generation family member. "We're a family-owned business with hundreds of team members who not only work in the Castles in the community, but live and raise their families there, too. We are always looking for ways to give back to the communities we proudly serve."

White Castle has a long-standing tradition of being a late-night staple for Cravers and is affectionately known as Night Castle for its ability to satisfy cravings around the clock. With Sliders in most grocers' freezer sections, plus a Castle at 1400 W. 79th Street right around the corner from the skating rink, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy Night Castle after the evening's final all-skate throughout June and all year long.

