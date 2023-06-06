B. Riley Expands Aerospace and Defense Investment Banking with Senior Managing Director, John Stack

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced aerospace and defense (A&D) industry veteran, John Stack, has joined as Senior Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking. He joins B. Riley from Canaccord Genuity where he led the firm's US A&D Investment Banking team.

"John's sector experience and leadership represent a significant addition to complement our already robust aerospace and defense practice," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and to enhance B. Riley's investment banking capabilities across the A&D value chain."

Based in New York, Stack brings extensive experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital raising, and serves as a trusted advisor to A&D industry executives, business owners and investors.

Stack is especially active with defense technology, autonomy and unmanned systems, and space companies, among others. Prior to his investment banking career, he held executive roles with Cessna Aircraft Company and Textron.

"B. Riley is a leading institution and respected advisor with a full suite of investment banking capabilities to address the evolving needs of the middle market," commented Stack. "I look forward to building on the company's success and introducing the depth and breadth of B. Riley's platform to an extended client base across the A&D industry."

Stack graduated from Bryant University with a BS in Finance and Accounting and earned an MBA from Fordham University. He is a commercial pilot with instrument and multi-engine ratings and also holds a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Remote Pilot part 107 license.

