Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

BEIJING, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 10.5% year over year to RMB2,818.9 million ( US$410.5 million *) in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB390.3 million ( US$56.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB289.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB471.9 million ( US$68.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB398.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.96 (US$0.29) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.42 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.36 (US$0.34) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.94 in the same period of 2022.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 106.5 million in March 2023 , compared to 110.9 million in March 2022 . MAU on Tantan application were 19.5 million in March 2023 , compared to 25.6 million in March 2022 .

For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 8.6 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.6 million paying users for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.4 million from the year ago period.

"We delivered solid results in the first quarter, laying a good foundation for our business development in the post-pandemic era." Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "I am happy to see that our team has been executing well against our strategic priorities across all business lines. Tantan delivered its first quarterly profit at the operating level, and the Momo cash cow business maintained its productivity thanks to our solid cost control, both of which contributed to the improvement of the Group's profitability."

First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,818.9 million (US$410.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.5% from RMB3,148.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,429.3 million (US$208.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 11.2% from RMB1,608.7 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to pressure on Momo application caused by COVID related factors and products adjustments to meet regulatory changes in the second quarter of 2022.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,361.5 million (US$198.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8.2% from RMB1,483.4 million during the same period of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily due to the negative impact of pandemic on traffic and users' propensity to pay, as well as channel investments reduction of Tantan. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 24.4% from RMB27.9 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the decreased demand from brand marketers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 85.5% from RMB25.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the Company's strategic decision to pivot away from game distribution business.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,798.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB2,510.1 million (US$365.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service on Momo application, partially offset by the growth of value-added service business from the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB349.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB308.6 million (US$44.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, due to the negative impact of COVID and the reduction in channel investments.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,419.1 million (US$352.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14.2% from RMB2,820.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and with virtual gift recipients for virtual gift service on the Momo application, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (c) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the decreased fair value of newly granted share options.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,337.4 million (US$340.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13.8% from RMB2,711.4 million during the same period of 2022.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB436.2 million (US$63.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB352.0 million during the same period of 2022. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB435.0 million (US$63.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, which decreased from RMB519.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB5.2 million (US$0.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to loss from operations of RMB161.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB517.8 million (US$75.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB460.6 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB507.5 million (US$73.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, which decreased from RMB624.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB14.5 million (US$2.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB157.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB122.6 million (US$17.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB150.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the lower profit in the first quarter of 2023 from Momo segment.

Net income

Net income was RMB389.5 million (US$56.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB288.8 million during the same period of 2022. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB389.0 million (US$56.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB456.5 million in the same period of 2022. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB4.5 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB162.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB471.1 million (US$68.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB397.4 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB461.5 million (US$67.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, which decreased from RMB561.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB158.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB390.3 million (US$56.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB289.9 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB471.9 million (US$68.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB398.5 million during the same period of 2022.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.96 (US$0.29) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.42 in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.36 (US$0.34) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.94 in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,352.2 million (US$1,944.2 million), compared to RMB13,398.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB451.1 million (US$65.7 million), compared to RMB43.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Recent Development

Payment of a special cash dividend

In March 2023, Hello Group's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.72 per ADS, or US$0.36 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in May 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$136.6 million.

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of June 6, 2023, the Company has repurchased 12.1 million ADSs for US$57.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.72 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.0 billion to RMB3.1 billion, representing a decrease of 3.5% to 0.3% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended March 31

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:









Live video service 1,608,723

1,429,340

208,128 Value-added service 1,483,431

1,361,469

198,246 Mobile marketing 27,873

21,071

3,068 Mobile games 25,497

3,699

539 Other services 2,554

3,279

477 Total net revenues 3,148,078

2,818,858

410,458 Cost and expenses:









Cost of revenues (1,821,388)

(1,664,188)

(242,325) Research and development (250,195)

(236,803)

(34,481) Sales and marketing (588,577)

(379,786)

(55,301) General and administrative (159,835)

(138,298)

(20,138) Total cost and expenses (2,819,995)

(2,419,075)

(352,245) Other operating income (loss), net 23,931

36,394

5,299 Income from operations 352,014

436,177

63,512 Interest income 97,857

99,787

14,530 Interest expense (19,334)

(10,415)

(1,517) Other gain or loss, net 11,619

-

- Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 442,156

525,549

76,525 Income tax expenses (150,774)

(122,613)

(17,854) Income before share of income on equity method investments 291,382

402,936

58,671 Share of loss income on equity method investments (2,600)

(13,475)

(1,962) Net income 288,782

389,461

56,709 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,103)

(828)

(121) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 289,885

390,289

56,830 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 0.73

1.04

0.15 Diluted 0.71

0.98

0.14 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share









Basic 395,240,339

377,017,080

377,017,080 Diluted 407,034,988

409,102,277

409,102,277

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three months Ended March 31

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 288,782

389,461

56,709 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustment 11,050

2,181

318 Comprehensive income 299,832

391,642

57,027 Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling

interest (2,036)

(1,670)

(243) Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group

Inc. 301,868

393,312

57,270

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

March 31

March 31

2022

2023

2023 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,018,129

5,369,904

781,919 Short-term deposits 5,300,000

5,199,364

757,086 Restricted cash 97,706

97,537

14,202 Short-term investments 300,240

302,970

44,116 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB5,870 and RMB12,060 as of December 31, 2022 and

March 31, 2023, respectively 188,711

182,925

26,636 Amounts due from related parties 55

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 819,706

1,269,201

184,810 Total current assets 11,724,547

12,421,901

1,808,769 Long-term deposits 2,600,000

2,300,000

334,906 Long-term restricted cash 82,766

82,411

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 115,520

103,461

15,065 Property and equipment, net 172,984

151,414

22,048 Intangible assets, net 22,203

20,923

3,047 Rental deposits 20,737

20,737

3,020 Long-term investments 893,988

879,914

128,125 Other non-current assets 162,499

182,042

26,507 Deferred tax assets 34,343

33,902

4,937 Total assets 15,829,587

16,196,705

2,358,424 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 617,022

628,075

91,456 Deferred revenue 484,775

475,893

69,295 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 797,504

698,250

101,673 Amounts due to related parties 9,178

12,347

1,798 Lease liabilities due within one year 88,352

59,650

8,686 Income tax payable 68,765

62,372

9,082 Dividends payable -

937,805

136,554 Deferred consideration in connection with business

acquisitions 26,483

26,369

3,840 Convertible senior notes-current 2,646,168

2,636,964

383,972 Total current liabilities 4,738,247

5,537,725

806,356 Deferred tax liabilities 22,011

56,185

8,181 Lease liabilities 33,281

38,486

5,604 Other non-current liabilities 105,410

106,322

15,482 Total liabilities 4,898,949

5,738,718

835,623 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,930,638

10,457,987

1,522,801 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 15,829,587

16,196,705

2,358,424



(i): As of March 31, 2023, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 377,655,265.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended March 31

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income 288,782

389,461

56,709 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment 27,979

22,844

3,326 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

186 Share-based compensation 108,616

81,657

11,891 Share of loss on equity method investments 2,600

13,475

1,962 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (11,619)

-

- Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (40)

67

10 Provision of losses on receivable and other assets 2

9,182

1,337 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 2,649

(548)

(80) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (43,978)

24,352

3,546 Amounts due from related parties -

55

8 Rental deposits (2,453)

-

- Deferred tax assets (1,576)

440

64 Other non-current assets 41,615

(7,485)

(1,090) Accounts payable (88,958)

20,379

2,967 Income tax payable (4,574)

(6,393)

(931) Deferred revenue (42,614)

(8,811)

(1,283) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (132,218)

(132,733)

(19,327) Amount due to related parties (157)

3,169

461 Deferred tax liabilities (95,385)

34,120

4,968 Other non-current liabilities (6,640)

6,564

956 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,310

451,074

65,680 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment (21,647)

(10,234)

(1,490) Purchase of short-term deposits -

(497,342)

(72,419) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 910,000

900,000

131,050 Cash received on investment income distribution 3,523

-

- Purchase of long-term deposits (1,150,000)

-

- Other investing activities 4

738

107 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (258,120)

393,162

57,248 Cash flows from financing activities:









Deferred payment for business acquisition (5,563)

-

- Proceeds from exercise of share options 31

3

- Payment in relation to the share repurchase program -

(3,237)

(471) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (4,427)

(1,539)

(224) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (110,007)

-

- Prepayment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds -

(478,786)

(69,717) Net cash used in financing activities (119,966)

(483,559)

(70,412) Effect of exchange rate changes (15,611)

(9,426)

(1,370) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (350,387)

351,251

51,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 5,647,034

5,198,601

756,975 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 5,296,647

5,549,852

808,121

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended March 31, 2022

Ended March 31, 2023

Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,821,388) 3,078 (1,818,310)

(1,664,188) 1,635 (1,662,553)

(242,325) 238 (242,087) Research and development (250,195) 20,974 (229,221)

(236,803) 22,372 (214,431)

(34,481) 3,258 (31,223) Sales and marketing (588,577) 10,605 (577,972)

(379,786) 7,746 (372,040)

(55,301) 1,128 (54,173) General and administrative (159,835) 73,959 (85,876)

(138,298) 49,904 (88,394)

(20,138) 7,267 (12,871) Cost and operating expenses (2,819,995) 108,616 (2,711,379)

(2,419,075) 81,657 (2,337,418)

(352,245) 11,891 (340,354) Income from operations 352,014 108,616 460,630

436,177 81,657 517,834

63,512 11,891 75,403 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 289,885 108,616 398,501

390,289 81,657 471,946

56,830 11,891 68,721

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended March 31, 2023



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,289,718

139,622

-

1,429,340

208,128 Value-added service 1,193,544

167,925

-

1,361,469

198,246 Mobile marketing 20,021

1,050

-

21,071

3,068 Mobile games 3,699

-

-

3,699

539 Other services 3,137

-

142

3,279

477 Total net revenues 2,510,119

308,597

142

2,818,858

410,458 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,500,531)

(163,114)

(543)

(1,664,188)

(242,325) Research and development (169,308)

(67,495)

-

(236,803)

(34,481) Sales and marketing (312,640)

(65,852)

(1,294)

(379,786)

(55,301) General and administrative (128,078)

(7,746)

(2,474)

(138,298)

(20,138) Total cost and expenses (2,110,557)

(304,207)

(4,311)

(2,419,075)

(352,245) Other operating income, net 35,478

854

62

36,394

5,299 Income (loss) from operations 435,040

5,244

(4,107)

436,177

63,512 Interest income 99,531

204

52

99,787

14,530 Interest expense (10,415)

-

-

(10,415)

(1,517) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 524,156

5,448

(4,055)

525,549

76,525 Income tax expenses (121,642)

(971)

-

(122,613)

(17,854) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 402,514

4,477

(4,055)

402,936

58,671 Share of loss on equity method investments (13,475)

-

-

(13,475)

(1,962) Net income (loss) 389,039

4,477

(4,055)

389,461

56,709











































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:









































Three months



Ended March 31, 2023



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Cost of revenues 1,618

17

-

1,635

238

Research and development 13,170

9,202

-

22,372

3,258

Sales and marketing 7,741

5

-

7,746

1,128

General and administrative 49,896

8

-

49,904

7,267

Total cost and expenses 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 435,040

5,244

(4,107)

436,177

63,512 Share-based compensation 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 507,465

14,476

(4,107)

517,834

75,403



















Net income (loss) 389,039

4,477

(4,055)

389,461

56,709 Share-based compensation 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 461,464

13,709

(4,055)

471,118

68,600

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2022



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1 ] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,483,523

125,200

-

1,608,723

253,770 Value-added service 1,259,592

223,839

-

1,483,431

234,006 Mobile marketing 27,873

-

-

27,873

4,397 Mobile games 25,497

-

-

25,497

4,022 Other services 2,390

-

164

2,554

402 Total net revenues 2,798,875

349,039

164

3,148,078

496,597 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,644,827)

(176,215)

(346)

(1,821,388)

(287,317) Research and development (188,299)

(61,896)

-

(250,195)

(39,467) Sales and marketing (317,680)

(270,147)

(750)

(588,577)

(92,846) General and administrative (147,196)

(8,076)

(4,563)

(159,835)

(25,213) Total cost and expenses (2,298,002)

(516,334)

(5,659)

(2,819,995)

(444,843) Other operating income 18,346

5,544

41

23,931

3,775 Income (loss) from operations 519,219

(161,751)

(5,454)

352,014

55,529 Interest income 97,743

52

62

97,857

15,437 Interest expense (19,334)

-

-

(19,334)

(3,050) Other gain or loss, net 11,619

-

-

11,619

1,833 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 609,247

(161,699)

(5,392)

442,156

69,749 Income tax expenses (150,105)

(669)

-

(150,774)

(23,784) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 459,142

(162,368)

(5,392)

291,382

45,965 Share of loss on equity method investments (2,600)

-

-

(2,600)

(410) Net income (loss) 456,542

(162,368)

(5,392)

288,782

45,555



















































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:















































Three months







Ended March 31, 2022







Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total







RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





Cost of revenues 1,847

1,231

-

3,078

486





Research and development 18,453

2,521

-

20,974

3,309





Sales and marketing 10,590

15

-

10,605

1,673





General and administrative 73,913

46

-

73,959

11,667





Total cost and expenses 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135

























































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

Ended March 31, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 519,219

(161,751)

(5,454)

352,014

55,529 Share-based compensation 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 624,022

(157,938)

(5,454)

460,630

72,664



















Net income (loss) 456,542

(162,368)

(5,392)

288,782

45,555 Share-based compensation 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 561,345

(158,555)

(5,392)

397,398

62,690

