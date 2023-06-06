KessCo Announces Licensing Partnership with SEGA of America and Sonic the Hedgehog™

Fans Can Speed into the Fun with Sonic-branded Games and Outdoor Play Products

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KessCo , a third-generation toy and game company, announced a licensing partnership with SEGA of America, Inc. and the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, marking Kess' first national licensing agreement with SEGA of America. The partnership will offer Kess the opportunity to feature the iconic Blue Blur and the beloved franchise across a variety of tabletop games, card games and outdoor play items in 2024.

"As an avid Sonic fan myself, I am extremely excited and proud to announce our newest licensing agreement with SEGA of America," said Alex Kessler, CEO of Kess. "Licensing has become an important part of our growth strategy, and our customers have been asking for Sonic-branded products from us for years. We look forward to continuing to grow our games category through this recent license acquisition, while introducing licensing to our popular outdoor range for the first time."

Since Kess' launch in 2016, it has successfully contributed to innovation in the toy industry through the introduction of its own successful IPs. As it continues to expand, Kess plans to lean more into licensing across its product range, with Sonic as its most iconic video game franchise deal to-date.

"We are very excited at the opportunity to partner with Kess to bring a new range of Sonic games and outdoor play to the market," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director of Licensing at SEGA of America. "The folks at Kess have such palpable passion for Sonic and video gaming franchises, they really are the perfect partner to satiate the demand of casual and hard-core fans alike."

SEGA will also be exhibiting at Licensing Expo at Booth O226 from June 13 to June 15, 2023 for those interested in stopping by.

ABOUT KESS

Kess, based in Los Angeles, aims to provide children and adults with a new way to play through its toys, puzzles, and games. The brand boasts the world's best-selling hoop line with its renowned Ice Hoop and offers a variety of active/impulse toys for kids of all ages.

Kess' de.bored puzzles help adults de-stress and solve boredom through colorful, strategic, and repeatable puzzle play with its assortment that includes artwork from popular influencer artists and anime-focused properties. Kess Games, its tabletop gaming division, includes adult party games, strategy games, and licensed games that span a growing list of video game and anime licensed properties.

For more information about Kess, please visit www.kess.co.

ABOUT SEGA OF AMERICA, INC.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog™, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

