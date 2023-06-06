Merchants Fleet Appoints Kirk Hoffman as New CFO

Seasoned financing executive joins Merchants amid industry expansion

HOOKSETT, N.H., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, is pleased to announce the hire of Kirk Hoffman as the company's new Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kirk to our executive team as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer," said Merchants Chairman, CEO & President, Brendan P. Keegan. "Over the last three years I have had the pleasure to work with Kirk as our lead financial partner, and now look forward to working side-by-side with him to fulfill our company's vision. Kirk's vast expertise positions us for enduring success in the ever-evolving fleet landscape, and we are truly fortunate to have someone of his caliber as an integral part of our executive team."

Throughout his distinguished career as a financial executive with deep industry and capital markets knowledge, Hoffman has held leadership positions at some of the world's most prestigious financial institutions, most recently at BNP Paribas as Managing Director and Head of Capital Goods and Fleet Coverage. Hoffman's wealth of experience spans over 20 years, equipping him with invaluable expertise to make significant contributions to the Merchants team.

"This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a visionary organization," said Hoffman. "Merchants has established itself as a trailblazer in the fleet industry and is widely recognized for setting new benchmarks in fleet innovation. Having worked extensively in fleet from a financial perspective, I look forward to continuing this remarkable momentum from the brand side, as we redefine industry standards, provide unparalleled service to our clients, and help shape the future of our nation's fleet industry."

Hoffman assumes the position at Merchants as the company prepares for the retirement of Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Pavelich. "Jerry's exceptional leadership, innovation, and camaraderie during his six-year tenure have left an indelible mark on Merchants," said Keegan. "On behalf of the Merchants board, executive leadership team, and the entire Merchants family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jerry, and we wish him a joyful and healthy retirement."

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

