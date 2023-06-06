Ryan Stewart Joins MTS Health Partners

Appointment Bolsters Firm's Deep Commitment to Healthcare Technology Coverage

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners ("MTS"), a leading healthcare-dedicated investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the global healthcare industry, announced today that Ryan Stewart has joined the firm as a Partner in its New York office. As a key member of the MTS team, Ryan will work with Michael Ludwig to drive the firm's strategic initiatives in the rapidly evolving healthcare technology sector and expand the firm's industry-leading Healthcare Technology team.

Ryan brings more than 25-years of industry experience and expertise, having worked in the healthcare technology field as an operating executive, management consultant, equity research analyst and investment banker. With more than 15-years in investment banking, most recently as a Managing Director at Solomon Partners, and prior to that as a Managing Director at SVB Securities, he brings unique experience and deep relationships across the sector, having built and led both firms' Healthcare Technology & Tech-Enabled Services practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the MTS team," said Curtis Lane, Founding Partner of MTS. "I have known and followed Ryan's career for many years, and his hiring reflects our commitment to expand our expertise in healthcare technology and reinforces our position as an industry leading advisor."

"I am deeply honored to join MTS," said Ryan. "I am very excited to collaborate with my new partners on scaling our healthcare technology presence across the core and essential end-markets of healthcare, including care delivery, value-based care, managed care, provider-tech, pharma-tech and the emerging application of data & analytics across the entire industry."

Over the past 18-months, Ryan has advised on ~$2 billion of M&A volume, including the sale of Panalgo to WCAS and Hg-owned MMIT/Evaluate; the sale of Patient Funding Alternatives to Leonard Green & Partners; the $1.35 billion purchase of MagellanRx by Prime Therapeutics; and the sale of Prodigo Solutions to Temasek and Warburg Pincus-backed GHX.

MTS has significant experience representing public and private healthcare companies on a broad range of transactions, including M&A and strategic advisory assignments, as well as privately negotiated financings across a wide range of structures. Most recently, the firm served as financial advisor to both CTI BioPharma on its $1.7 billion sale to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) and to Seagen on its $43 billion sale to Pfizer.

About MTS

MTS Health Partners is a leading healthcare-dedicated investment bank that provides strategic and financial advisory services to the global healthcare industry. Since 1999, MTS has continued to foster trusted client partnerships, creating alignment to achieve their strategic goals. We provide our clients with creative thinking, candid advice, and commitment to results, advising them in pursuing the right strategic pathways, rather than simply focusing on transactions. Through close client partnerships based on trust and shared commitment, we are at your side and on your side, every step of the way.

Securities related transactions are provided exclusively by our affiliate, MTS Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

