Dry Falls Brewing Offsets $38k In Costs With Dual Pricing To Secure A Successful Future

Brewery owners turn to Arryved Point of Sale to help recover increased cost of goods sold.

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Father-son pair Jeff and Evan Golliher dreamed of, opened, and now successfully run Dry Falls Brewing in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Learn how Arryved POS customers offset rising costs with Dual Pricing. (PRNewswire)

"Dual Pricing is a really easy way to help with our overall cost increases without raising prices for our guests."

But when the two co-owners noticed shrinking margins as their costs continued to increase, Jeff and Evan turned to their point of sale system.

Finances Motivated Dry Falls' Move To Dual Pricing

Similar to many craft businesses suffering from the historic inflationary environment , COGS (cost of goods sold) increased 30-40% for Dry Falls. So when Arryved POS presented the opportunity to completely recover payment processing fees for both debit and credit transactions, they jumped.

"This was totally financially motivated. It's a really easy way to help with our overall cost increases without raising prices for our guests," Jeff explains. He adds: "Dual Pricing is adding to our bottom line."

It sure is: Dual Pricing increased revenue $2,641 in Dry Falls' first 25 days of implementation. That's nearly $38k in additional annualized profits!

Guests Respond Positively To The Pricing Change

As if increased revenue wasn't enough of a success story, Dry Falls' careful positioning of their new pricing avoided any negative feedback from guests. The brewery made clear signage in two highly trafficked areas of the taproom and were honest with inquiring guests.

"Look, we had a decision to make. Do we go up a dollar per pint? Or 30 cents per pint so you can use your credit card?" Jeff reasons. Something had to give with Dry Falls' increasing costs, and the team agreed charging for payment processing was better for guests than simply raising menu prices all around.

Both Gollihers note that in the southern Asheville area, convenience fees and cash discounting are becoming more popular among other local businesses. "It's normal at this point," Evan says, referring to businesses recovering payment processing fees.

Whether it's the thoughtful signage or the trending cost optimization strategies surrounding them, data shows credit card usage remains the same at Dry Falls which proves zero impact on consumer behavior.

Now Dry Falls Brewing Can Focus On Investing In Their Future

Jeff and Evan are so confident in the effectiveness of Arryved's Dual Pricing Program that they're planning ahead for a bright future. "We're able to put more money back into the business to continue to expand and grow our business," Jeff shares.

With almost $38k in additional profits predicted for Dry Falls in the coming year, the team has their sights set on a new boiler, more cold storage, and distribution.

Luckily, Arryved has plenty of craft-centric tools to help the Gollihers tackle their anticipated growth:

Usability of the Arryved system makes it easy for the Dry Falls team to learn and understand the system. "We really didn't have to do any in-depth training with Arryved," Jeff admits.

Arryved Insider engages guests and rewards them for spending money with a point per penny program. The loyalty program even incentivizes card payments for members: They can get points faster with Dual Pricing!

Award-winning customer support quickly answers calls and emails whenever the Dry Falls team tries something new with Arryved's flexible system.

"Arryved is the best system out there. We've looked at Toast, we talked to Revel. And I'm a pretty hard nut to satisfy," Jeff says fondly. "We wouldn't consider going anywhere else."

