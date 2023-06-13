COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST LAUNCHES WOMEN AND SUSTAINABILITY EPISODE

Host Nancy Novak and Equinix's Brittany Marley Discuss Sustainability

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" featuring a discussion about women's vital role in sustainability initiatives. The episode, which is available today, features host Nancy Novak, Compass' Chief Innovation Officer, in a one-on-one discussion with Brittany Marley, Equinix's Senior Global Client Executive, Platform Alliances.

"Five percent of CEOs are women, but women make up 50% of our population. When you don't have women involved in leadership roles and they don't have a seat at the table, you are missing half the story and half the solution. This is especially true when considering the fight for more sustainable business practices," said Nancy Novak.

Novak added, "Sustainability is not a puzzle for one person to solve. There are opportunities at every level, from individual and grassroots contributions to wide-reaching corporate initiatives. Brittany is the perfect person to discuss how the industry can and should promote the part women play in sustainability."

In addition to her senior role at Equinix, Marley is a founding member of Chief, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the only organization specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries, and affect change from the top-down.

