Innovaccer Again Earns Certified Data Partner Designation for NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation Program

The National Committee for Quality Assurance continues to recognize the Innovaccer data platform's ability to support its latest data stream validation and clinical data curation standards.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Innovaccer Inc. announced that the National Committee for Quality Assurance ( NCQA ) has once again named Innovaccer a Certified Data Partner for NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program. For the second year in a row, Innovaccer has proven its capabilities to support data stream validation through the NCQA's Data Aggregation Validation (DAV) program, and as such continues to be recognized by the NCQA as a trusted partner for clinical data curation.

As an NCQA Certified Data Partner , Innovaccer's health plan and provider customers who are challenged to use DAV-certified data streams to support Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set ( HEDIS® ) and other quality programs and reporting can trust the Innovaccer platform's data streaming and validation to meet these essential requirements.

Being a Certified Data Partner for NCQA's DAV program means that the NCQA validates one or more clusters of clinical data that are ingested, processed, and ultimately exported by the Innovaccer platform. The NCQA evaluated Innovaccer's data streams from the point of ingestion through the output of CCD files to ensure NCQA's standards and protocols are met, and that the data provided from the original source accurately reflect what's reported for use as standard supplemental data for HEDIS® and other quality programs.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted, and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like Innovaccer are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

The Innovaccer platform offers a fresh approach to driving whole-person, value-based care . It breaks down data silos by unifying healthcare data into a single, longitudinal patient record, using an open, secure, and scalable cloud-native data platform. With Innovaccer's unified data model, all healthcare data sources—including clinical, claims, labs, pharmacy, and even external third-party data sources such as social determinants of health (SDoH), public sector, and community sources—are cleaned, standardized, and integrated.

The Innovaccer platform supports the latest HL7 FHIR standards for healthcare data interoperability, and supports custom, AI-enhanced analytics models that can work across platforms and applications. And the Innovaccer platform is certified, once again, by the NCQA for data stream validation and clinical data curation.

"We're honored to serve the industry as an NCQA Certified Data Partner," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "This is further recognition of our commitment to industry standards, and a testament to our dedication to supporting and accelerating our customers' success. Data integrity is absolutely essential for delivering value-based care. We're proud to help our customers establish a robust data fabric that empowers them with the quality reporting they need to enhance care, reduce costs, and optimize financial performance. We thank the NCQA for administering this program to help ensure that healthcare stakeholders can trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data for use in HEDIS® reporting and other quality programs."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. Find out more on innovaccer.com .

