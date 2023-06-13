SK Telecom Selects DeepBrain AI to Develop AI Human of Golf Superstar KJ Choi

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a company specializing in deep-learning based video synthesis and an innovator of AI-generated Virtual Humans, announces the successful delivery of the "AI Kyung-ju Choi Production Project" for the SK Telecom Open 2023 and the deployment of the world-renowned professional golfer Kyung-ju Choi as an AI Human.

Implementing "AI Kyung-ju Choi" utilized DeepBrain AI's virtual human technology and SK Telecom's (SKT) speech synthesis technology. Unlike the conventional method of AI Human production, which typically requires a separate studio visit and video recording, DeepBrain AI extracted facial data through Kyung-ju Choi's existing photos and interview videos for deep learning. Subsequently, a separately filmed reference actor was used to train the lip-syncing with video synthesis technology, and it was combined with SKT's TTS (Text-to-Speech) engine to complete Kyung-ju Choi's voice.

AI Kyung-ju Choi debuted as a commentator at the KPGA Korean Tour "SK Telecom Open 2023" for four days starting May 18th. It garnered attention for its natural mouth movements and gestures when speaking. In addition to the typical model training for AI Human production, DeepBrain AI also conducted additional training on golf terms to ensure lip-sync accuracy for golf commentary. As a result, AI Kyung-ju Choi was able to provide natural delivery for all the golf news and tournament analysis.

AI Humans such as "AI Heung-min Son" and "AI Howie Mandel," created by DeepBrain AI, were implemented through direct video capture. The production of AI Humans previously required the subject to visit a dedicated studio for full-body shooting to secure sentence utterance data. In the case of AI Kyung-ju Choi, it was possible to implement the desired subject as an AI Human using existing video and audio, which facilitates convenient AI Human production for busy celebrity schedules.

Eric Jang, the CEO of DeepBrain AI, stated, "We have successfully implemented an AI Human that mirrors the model through the process of deep learning based on Kyung-ju Choi's photos and videos." and added, "We can now provide an alternative to studio shooting, saving time for the talent, making AI Human production more efficient."

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interactions with the world's fastest, most realistic virtual humans by providing real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. With its US headquarters in Palo Alto, California, the company has won multiple awards for its technology, AI Studios, and AI Human platforms, including the CES 2022 and 2023 Innovation Awards. Already recognized as the virtual human leader across the Asia Pacific region, the company is rapidly growing in North American and European markets. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io.

